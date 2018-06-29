In an incident that reportedly has the White House rattled, podcast host John Melendez prank called President Trump and was allowed to speak with president on Air Force One directly for several minutes, Axios reports. Melendez, also known for his sting on the Howard Stern Show, described on the June 28th episode of his "Stuttering John" podcast how easy it was to get through the White House's screening process and get on the phone with the president as he was flying back from a campaign rally.

As he recounts on his show, Melendez began by calling the White House switchboard, affecting an accent and falsely identifying himself as an assistant to New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez. The switchboard operator transferred Melendez to a subordinate, who in turn said that Trump couldn't speak at the moment because he was in the middle of a speech.

That subordinate asked Melendez for his phone number and said the president would call him back, he claims. Melendez gave his number, which has a California area code, prompting the subordinate to ask why the number didn't match the White House's existing contact information for Sen. Menendez. Melendez answered that he was on vacation.

According to Melendez, he was then contacted by several other Trump subordinates — including his son-in-low and top adviser Jared Kushner — before being patched through to the president himself. You can hear Melendez's conversation with Trump here at the 1:10:20 mark.

Melendez and Trump discussed several topics during their call, including the (real) Menendez's indictment in 2015, immigration policy and the upcoming Supreme Court vacancy.

"You went through a tough, tough situation — and I don't think a very fair situation — but congratulations," Trump said. Menendez, a Democrat, was put on trial for corruption charges in 2015, but it ended in a mistrial in 2017 when the jury deadlocked.

Melendez then brought up immigration reform, and asked what he should tell his constituents on the topic.

"So Bob, let me just tell you: I want to be able to take care of the situation every bit as much as anyone else, at the top level," Trump said. "I'd like to do the larger solution rather than the smaller solution; they're doing them step by step. I think we can do the whole thing."

Trump continued, saying that he's "tired of the problem" and suggesting that Democrats and Republicans could come together to pass a bipartisan immigration bill.

"I have a good relationship with the party, you have a good relationship with the party, and I think we could do a real immigration bill," Trump said on the call. "We have to have security at the border, we have to have it. I mean, look, you've got 60 percent of the country, they've got to have security at the border. And that's a good excuse for the Democrats too, Bob. It's not like, it's good for you or good for me. It's good for both of us."

The two also talked about the Supreme Court vacancy that will be created when Justice Anthony Kennedy retires later in the month. Trump told Melendez that he'll be making a decision on an appointment in the next 12-14 days; if true, this is a genuine scoop, as the president hadn't previously announced a timeline for this decision.

