Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera isn't your typical congressional candidate. For one thing, she's a former social worker and the daughter of a Cuban political prisoner. Oh, and also, she claims to have been abducted by extraterrestrial beings when she was a kid. Despite her interest in aliens, Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera's congressional campaign was officially endorsed by The Miami Herald this week, as The Cut reported.

Rodriguez Aguilera is running as a Republican for the chance to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District, replacing Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen upon her retirement. Amidst a crowded field for both Republican and Democratic candidates, The Miami Herald's recent voter guide says Rodriguez Aguilera is an "unusual" choice, but ultimately "a strong candidate in the race with plausible conservative ideas."

Before her bid for Congress, Rodriguez Aguilera went on Spanish-language TV shows to talk about her experience with aliens. She claims the aliens took her on board their spaceship when she was 7, per The Washington Post. By her account, she saw three tall, full-figured beings who spoke to her telepathically.

“This is a non-issue,” she told The Miami Herald's editorial board. But her alleged run-in with extraterrestrial life wasn't a one-time occurrence; The Miami Herald adds that the congressional hopeful claims to have communicated telepathically with the aliens throughout her life.

Rodriguez Aguilera has firmly stood by her belief in aliens for decades, telling The Herald last year that she is a Christian who also happens to believe that intelligent life exists beyond planet Earth.

“For years people, including Presidents like Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter and astronauts have publicly claimed to have seen unidentified flying objects and scientists like Stephen Hawking, and institutions like the Vatican have stated that there are billions of galaxies in the universe and we are probably not alone,” she said. “I personally am a Christian and have a strong belief in God, I join the majority of Americans who believe that there must be intelligent life in the billions of planets and galaxies in the universe.”

