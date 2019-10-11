Cooling Weighted Blankets & 40 Other Nifty Things that Have Exploded In Popularity On Amazon

As someone who spends my workdays essentially swimming through the sea of products available online, I'm always on the lookout for products that are making a splash, like these popular things on Amazon that are quickly ramping up in sales.

Here's just one of my favorites on this list: a weighted blanket made with breathable Egyptian cotton. So why is it so great? The weight provides a gentle pressure that promotes feelings of wellbeing and sleepiness. In other words, this blanket actually helps you get a good night's rest — which is essential if you deal with feelings of anxiety or you have trouble sleeping. Even better, since this particular blanket is made with Egyptian cotton, it'll actually keep you cool at night, which can be a problem with a lot of other weighted blankets.

That blanket is just one of the things you'll find on this list that have been growing in popularity for a reason. You'll also find genius home organization products, clever inventions that make cooking more fun, and eco-friendly products that replace some common non-eco-friendly products in your house — proof that shoppers really do care about the planet... including the actual sea — not just the sea of products I'm swimming through online.

1. This Weighed Blanket That Calms The Senses... Without Making You Hot Ourea Weighted Blanket $49.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This weighted blanket is made from breathable organic Egyptian cotton, which keeps you cool all night long, and is filled with glass beads sewn into individual pockets that evenly distribute weight. It'll help you fall asleep at night and feels comforting if you have anxiety or restlessness once the lights go out. The blanket is available in 13 colors and a variety of weight options — choose one that's about 10 percent of your body weight for optimal comfort.

2. This Easy-To-Grip Massager With Multiple Knobs For Trigger Point Release KOA Trigger Point Massager $40.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This massager looks a lot like a spine, which makes sense since it can do wonders for the muscles around your spine. The five rows of double- and triple-knobs target trigger points and work out tightness in muscles and fascia. It's made with a core of high-strength aluminum and features soft silicone on the handle to give hands a tight grip. Use it on the shoulders, calves, and hamstrings too.

3. This Ingenious Water Bottle That Collapses Once You're Done Drinking From It Nefeeko Collapsible Water Bottle $13.59 | Amazon See on Amazon A must-have for dedicated hikers and campers, this collapsible water bottle is a great space-saver. The 18-ounce bottle is 9 inches at full size but collapses down to 5.5 inches, making for a less bulky trek back to the car. It's made from durable BPA-free silicone and features a wide mouth, screw-top lid, and carabiner so you can hook it onto your backpack. Choose from, black, blue, apple green, and orange.

4. An Odor-Neutralizing Car Air Freshener Made From Charcoal PURGGO Activated Bamboo Charcoal Car Air Freshener $19.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your ride smelling fresh with this fragrance-free car air freshener made from activated bamboo charcoal. Instead of masking odors like traditional air fresheners, charcoal absorbs and eliminates them, so your car just smells, well, neutral. The charcoal's odor-fighting powers last for up to a year, and the hemp pouch is outfitted with a drawstring that you can loop around the headrest. Use this to counteract odors from dogs and the take-out roasted garlic pizza you picked up last night.

5. A Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool To Improve Skin Tone And Brighten Your Complexion Matykos Jade Roller and Gua Sha $15.95 | Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes the best beauty products don't come in jars and tubes — they come in the form of physical tools, like this jade roller and gua sha tool. Crafted from genuine jade mined in the Himalayas and the Liaoning province of China, both the roller and the gua sha stone work to eliminates toxins, ease tension, bring down puffiness, and stimulate collagen production. All you have to do is roll and gently "scrape" the tools across your face and neck.

6. These Reusable Makeup Remover Pads That Are More Eco-Friendly Than Wipes Green Estate Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (14-Pack) $14.99 | Amazon See on Amazon More eco-friendly and more affordable than makeup remover wipes, these reusable makeup remover pads take off foundation, eye makeup, and lipstick with just a little warm water. The extra-thick microfiber pads are double-sided — use the black side to remove makeup and the white side to apply toner or moisturizer. Each set comes with 14 washable pads. When laundry day comes around, just stick them in the mesh bag and throw them in with the rest of the wash.

7. These Two-Tier Platforms That Double Your Shoe Storage Spage B&E Store Shoe Organizer Slots (10-Pack) $22.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Double your shoe storage space with these two-tiered shoe organizers that allow you to stack each pair on top of each other without scuffing or damage. Each top platform is height-adjustable, so you can accommodate taller shoes, like heels, platforms, and ankle boots, and the non-slip platforms and back ledges keep every shoe in place. Each order comes with 10 organizers — so order two sets if you're a shoe aficionado.

8. These Reusable Mesh Produce Bags That Replace Plastic Naturally Sensible Reusable Produce Bags (5-Pack) $16.35 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of taking a plastic bag off the roll in the produce department, stick your romaine, peppers, and plums in these reusable produce bags. Drawstring closures keep produce securely inside and since the bags are made from mesh, you can check to see what's in each one and produce gets a chance to breathe — unlike with plastic.

9. These Ultra-Fine Tipped Tweezers With Thousands Of Glowing Reviews Tweezer Guru Precision Tweezers $9.97 | Amazon See on Amazon See the ultra-fine points on this pair of tweezers? They're perfect for working out splinters, plucking unwanted brow hairs, and releasing ingrown hairs. The tweezers are made from stainless steel and ergonomically-designed with a wide handle to give fingers greater comfort and dexterity. And if you think it's unlikely that tweezers would ever generate buzz — keep in mind that this pair has nearly 3,000 glowing reviews.

10. A Spinning Electric Scrubber That Cleans So Much More Effectively Than Your Hands Homitt Electric Spin Power Scrubber $37.89 | Amazon See on Amazon Cleaning the bathtub and shower is a real chore, but this electric spinning scrubber almost makes it a delight. With a head that spins 280 times per minute, the scrubber cleans a lot more effectively than your hands ever could, and the 15-inch long brush means you don't even have to reach to get to the far corners. It comes with three brush head options: a flat brush, a dome brush, and a corner brush. Use it to clean countertops, sinks, window ledges, and car wheels.

11. A Hair Waver That Gives You The Option Of Beach-y Or Sculpted Waves Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver $27.30 | Amazon See on Amazon Transform stick straight hair into a mane full of waves with this hair waver by Bed Head. The deep-barrel waver features adjustable heat settings that let you tailor the temperature to your hair type, as well as dual voltage and an automatic shut-off function that allows you to plug in anywhere in the world — without ever having to worry about forgetting to unplug when you're done. Style smaller sections for natural-looking, beach-y waves or style larger sections for a more sculpted, vintage-inspired look.

12. This Organizer That Neatly Stacks All Your Pans While Still Giving You Full Access To Each One SimpleHouseware Pan Organizer $13.87 | Amazon See on Amazon This pan organizer is a simple solution to an annoying problem: having to lift up all your pans anytime you want to get to the big one at the very bottom of the stack. The organizing rack holds up to five pans and is durable enough to withstand even heavy cast iron. The organizer stands up vertically, but if you like — you can use it horizontally.

13. This Post-Hair Removal Solution That Soothes Skin And Prevents Bumps Tend Skin Post-Shave Solution $12.96 | Amazon See on Amazon Apply this post-hair removal solution to skin after shaving, waxing, or electrolysis to reduce redness, soothe irritation, and prevents ingrown hairs and razor bumps. It's safe to use on any part of the body: face, neck, underarms, legs, and bikini, and the roll-on applicator makes it easy to use. And since it's under 3 ounces, it's TSA carry-on approved.

14. This Kitchen Drawer Organizer With A Space-Saving Way To Store Silverware Joseph Joseph Kitchen Drawer Organizer $19.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This brilliantly designed kitchen drawer organizer has four silverware compartments that nest underneath one another, while still allowing you full access to the handles so you can pull out whatever utensil you need. The organizer also has one large compartment and two medium-sized compartments for storing spatulas, mixing spoons, whisks, tongs, and other kitchen tools. Measuring in at 15 inches by 16 inches, the organizer fits into most standard-sized kitchen drawers.

15. An Organizer That Doubles Your Kitchen Cupboard Space SimpleHouseware Expandable and Stackable Kitchen Shelf Organizer $13.87 | Amazon See on Amazon Make use of the vertical space in a kitchen cupboard with this kitchen shelf organizer. The organizer is just the right depth to fit neatly inside a kitchen cabinet, and it's tall enough to store items underneath, but short enough to give you maximum storage space on top. Use it for glasses and mugs or use it to store condiments, tea, and canned foods.

16. These Bath Treads That Prevent Slips In The Shower SlipX Solutions Bath Safety Treads (12-Pack) $7.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Adhere these 12 individual bath treads to the floor of your shower to give feet a tight grip, without having to deal with water pooling the way it does with bathtub mats. You can also put the treads to work outside the shower — use them to prevent slips on boats or outdoor steps that get slick in the rain. Choose from four colors: gray, white, tan, and clear.

17. These Charcoal Air Purifying Bags That'll Keep Your Home Smelling Fresh California Home Goods Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (4-Pack) $19.95 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your house smelling fresh and the air you breathe pure with this set of charcoal air purifiers. Each bag is filled with activated charcoal which does several things: absorbs and neutralizes odors, reduces airborne allergens and pollutants, and prevents the growth of mold and mildew. The bags are perfectly sized for small spaces like bedrooms, bathrooms, closets, and cars, and they're effective for up to two years — just set them in the sun every now and then to reactivate.

18. A Car Organizer That Has A Place For Everything, So You Can Put Everything In Its Place Rubbermaid Car Organizer $11.97 | Amazon See on Amazon If you pretty much live in your car, you can at least have everything you need right by your side with this car organizer. The portable organizer has multiple compartments perfectly sized for holding travel mugs, phones, tablets, pens, earphones, tissues, and other necessities. The rubberized bottom keeps it from sliding around, and the built-in handle lets you move it from the passenger seat to the floor of the back seat when you need to make room for your best friend.

19. These Reusable Food Storage Bags That Replace Plastic Baggies Kaizen Home Goods Reusable Food Storage Bags (8-Pack) $11.47 | Amazon See on Amazon Save money and save the planet with these reusable food storage bags that forego the use of one-use plastic bags. With strong seal-lock closures, the leakproof bags preserve food freshness, and you can use them again and again — just wash with a little soapy water and rinse. Each set comes with four sandwich-sized bags and four snack-sized bags.

20. This Cosmetics Organizer That Displays Makeup And Makes Everything Easy To Find Ikee Design Jewelry and Cosmetics Organizer (2 Pieces) $17.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Channel your inner makeup artist with this countertop makeup organizer. It's actually two stackable organizers in one: the top organizer has compartments for lipstick, makeup brushes, eyeliner, eyeshadow palettes, and powder, and the bottom organizer has four pull-out drawers for everything else. Made from durable acrylic that easily wipes clean, the organizer is available in five translucent shades: pink, purple, gray, brown, and clear. Use it to store jewelry too.

21. A Microfiber Mop And Bucket With A Built-In Wringer That Spins O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop $29.97 | Amazon See on Amazon My least favorite task is cleaning the floors, but this spin mop actually makes it pretty painless. The bucket has a built-in wringer — insert your mop and step on the pedal to spin out excess water. The handle of the mop features an extendable handle and a mop head made from microfiber, which does a superior job of trapping dirt and grime and is safe to use on all floor surfaces. You can also use it as a dry mop to pick up excess dust before wet mopping.

22. A Fabric Shaver That'll Make Any Piece Of Clothing Look Brand New Beautural Fabric Shaver $11.99 | Amazon See on Amazon You can clean up nice with the help of this fabric shaver that'll make your favorite, well-worn clothes look brand new. The spinning blades of the battery-operated shaver effortlessly remove pilling, lint, and fuzz from all kinds of fabric — and it's height-adjustable to keep material safe from cuts or snags. It operates on two speed settings and comes with two blade replacements. Use it on sweaters, pants, coats, bedding, and even upholstery.

23. A Digital Meat Thermometer That Takes Temperatures Instantly Kizen Instant Read Meat Thermometer $19.95 | Amazon See on Amazon Take the temperature of beef, pork, and poultry in just one to two seconds with this meat thermometer. The light-up digital display is instant and easy to read — and you can toggle between Fahrenheit and Celsius. Use the temperature cheat shit printed on the thermometer to ensure your roasted chicken has reached a safe temperature, and then fold the probe back in and hang the thermometer on the refrigerator door — it's got a built-in magnet.

24. An Over-The-Door Organizer For Storing Kitchen, Office, And Craft Supplies Household Essentials 6-Tier Over-the-Door Organizer $33.99 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're short on kitchen space, this over-the-door kitchen organizer is for you. The organizer has six tiers of open shelves that make it easy to grab condiments, sauces, spices, and canned foods. The hooks fit over any standard-sized door, but the organizer also comes with bigger hooks for larger industrial doors. Choose from gray, green, orange, and red. This is also perfect for storing toys, craft, or office supplies too.

25. This Absolutely Delightful Toaster For Hot Dogs And Buns Nostalgia Retro Pop-Up Hot Dog Toaster $19.95 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of firing up the grill just to make a couple hot dogs, use this ingenious hot dog toaster. It has space to toast two buns and cook two hot dogs, bratwursts, or other sausages. Use the included tongs to keep hands from burns when you the dogs are done, then slide out the drip tray to clean off any grease. The pop-up toaster is available in two diner-worthy colors: red and aqua.

26. These Unusual Wine Stoppers That Preserve The Taste Of Vino After You've Opened A Bottle Wine Condoms Airtight Bottle Stopper Grips (14-Pack) $13.97 | Amazon See on Amazon These wine "condoms" are a clever twist on wine stoppers; they offer protection to wine that's already been opened by stretching over the opening of the wine bottle, sealing in freshness and preserving aroma and flavor. Each order comes with six tuxedo black grips in telltale foil wrappers. These are a fun gift for friends, and reviewers say they work great.

27. This Easy Way To Organize Dresser Drawers And Prevent T-Shirt Wrinkles Simple Housewares Foldable Cloth Storage Boxes (4-Piece Set) $9.87 | Amazon See on Amazon If your T-shirts end up coming out of your drawer with wrinkles, these dresser drawer organizers are here to save the day. The stiff cloth bins fit neatly inside drawers, so you can separate items, and fold or roll T-shirt, socks, underwear, and other clothing to prevent wrinkles. Each set comes with two long rectangular organizers and two small square organizers

28. This Super Versatile Tub That Collapses Flat When You're Not Using It SAMMART Collapsible Laundry and Storage Bin $25.86 | Amazon See on Amazon There are so many ways you can use this collapsible bin: use it as a laundry basket, a wash tub, a storage organizer, or throw some ice into it to keep beverages cold at your next barbecue. When you're not using it, the bin collapses down to a compact 3.5-inch height, so you can stash it underneath your bed or in the back of the closet. It's available in colors like gray, blue, red, and purple.

29. This High-Caffeine Coffee That'll Keep You Going All Day Long Death Wish Coffee Co. The World's Strongest Ground Coffee $19.99 | Amazon see on amazon If you like to actually feel caffeine coursing through your veins, this "world's strongest coffee" is for you. Time and temperature variation in the roasting process result in high-caffeine content without the acidity or bitterness characteristic of other high caffeine coffees. The bold, dark roast coffee uses a blend of Arabica and Robusta beans that are certified organic and fair-trade. This reviewer wrote: "I am a nurse and I started drinking this coffee when I went to night shift because I needed extra help staying awake and sharp. I can definitely say that this stuff does the trick!"

30. An Avocado And Mango Hot Sauce That You're Definitely Going To Want To Put On Fish Tacos Kumana Avocado Hot Sauce Be Mango $10.16 | Amazon See on Amazon Add a South American kick to your cooking routine with this avocado hot sauce based on a traditional Venezuelan recipe. Made with a base of creamy avocado, the sauce offers mild heat, while mango adds a touch of sweetness. Garlic, bell peppers, and onions round out the recipe, and — good news for anyone with dietary restrictions — it's vegan, gluten-free, and keto- and paleo-friendly. Try this with fish, grilled chicken, salads, and breakfast scrambles.

31. This Massager With A Built-In Lotion Dispenser, So You Can Moisturize The Middle Of Your Back Hydas Moisturizing Massager $14.95 | Amazon See on Amazon Apply lotion anywhere on your body — and give yourself a good massage while you're at it — with this moisturizing massager. The massager features a perforated head — pop it open, squeeze in some lotion, snap shut, and then run it along hard-to-reach places (like the middle of your back) to dispense the moisturizer and hydrate dry skin. The 18-inch handle is two pieces, so you can detach them for portability. Hot tip: use this at the beach to apply sunscreen all over too.

32. A Nail Drill That Will Save You Big Bucks At The Salon MelodySusie Electric Nail Drill $16.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Give yourself a salon-grade manicure at home with this electric nail drill. The speed-adjustable drill comes with six nail files and six detachable heads: a cone, a safety bit, a needle head, a small barrel, a large barrel, a mandrel. Use this to shape and buff nails, remove calluses, polish edges and perform surface work. Get this and you can even apply acrylics at home.

33. This Easy-To-Use Clothes Steamer That's A Dream For Getting Out Wrinkles Hilife Clothes Steamer $30.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This highly-rated clothes steamer works on any garment, but it's especially helpful when you need to get wrinkles out of clothes that are tough to iron, like cocktail dresses, blazers, and blouses. In fact, you can even use it to smooth out wrinkled curtains. And since this steamer is especially lightweight and compact — you can pack it in your suitcase and take it on business trips or to weddings. One reviewer wrote: "This steamer is small and compact but packs a punch for getting out wrinkles. It takes no time at all and is super easy to use. Literally fill with water and turn the switch on."

34. These Grrr-eat Oven Mitts That Look Like Grizzly Bear Paws Fred & Friends Bear Hands Oven Mitts (1 Pair) $20.32 | Amazon See on Amazon I mean — why use a regular old pair of oven mitts to take a cake out of the oven when you can use these oven mitts that look like Grizzly bear paws? The Yellowstone-worthy oven mitts are made from heat-resistant silicone and fit hands of all sizes. More of an arctic person? They have polar bear oven mitts too.

35. A Car Essential Oil Diffuser To Help Keep You Calm On Your Commute Vyaime Car Essential Oil Diffuser $19.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Who doesn't need a little aromatherapy in bumper to bumper traffic? This car essential oil diffuser plugs right into your charger and releases a steady mist of your favorite essential oil, filling your car with peaceful and uplifting vibes. It operates silently, has an automatic shut-off feature, and — very important — it's outfitted with two built-in USB ports, so you can still charge your phone and tablet while you use it.

36. A Foot Cream That Heels Dry, Cracked Skin O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Foot Cream $7.21 | Amazon See on Amazon Heal severely dry, cracked feet with this highly-concentrated foot cream. The cream is formulated with two powerhouse moisturizing ingredients: allantoin to penetrate the thick, rough skin of heels and calluses, and glycerin which draws and retains water, so your skin stays hydrated after applying the cream. One reviewer wrote: "This stuff is amazing. Seriously. My feet have been cracked non-stop for probably the last 10 years. I've tried literally everything ... Overall, I couldn't recommend this more. I know I sound like an infomercial, but I can honestly say this is worth every penny."

37. A Dashboard-Mounted Car Phone Holder With Built-In Storage Space Loncaster Car Phone Holder $14.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This car phone holder mounts directly to the dashboard with sticky adhesive and won't budge an inch when you hit a speed bump or take a sharp turn. The two notches on the sides allow you to thread charging cables through, and the extra space in front of the phone is the perfect place to store small items, like hair clips, hair ties, and coins.

38. This Retinol Cream With Ingredients That Prevent Dryness And Irritation Baebody Retinol Moisturizer $19.95 | Amazon See on Amazon One of the most hallowed skincare ingredients — retinol — works to stimulate skin cell turnover, improve texture, promote collagen production, and even out skin tone. The only drawback is that retinol has the potential to dry out and irritate skin. Luckily, this retinol moisturizer counteracts those effects with the addition of soothing green tea and deeply hydrating ingredients like shea butter, jojoba oil, and vitamin E. This reviewer raved: "I love how it doesn't make my face burn or sting like other retinol products," and another wrote, "I can't tell you how happy I've been with the results."

39. This Extendable Handle For Your Razor So You Can Shave Hard-To-Reach Places Giraffe Razor Extension Handle $29.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This razor extension handle is extremely helpful for shaving hard-to-reach places. The telescopic handle extends from 15 to 20 inches, and the head pivots at 30-, 45-, and 90-degree angles, so you can get an easy, precise shave. A non-slip rubberized finish gives hands a tight grip, and the two universal attachments fit razors of all sizes.

40. This Indoor S'Mores Maker That Works Better Than A Campfire Nostalgia Indoors S'mores Maker $24.48 | Amazon See on Amazon Summon the spirit of summer camp with this indoor s'mores maker. All you have to do is plug it into a wall outlet, and the flameless electric heater will toast marshmallows to a perfect golden brown. Set graham crackers and chocolate in the surrounding tray to give everyone easy access to s'more supplies, and use the two included roasting forks to toast the marshmallows — instead of an old wire clothes hanger.