One of the best ways for Democratic presidential contenders to spread their message in these early days of the 2020 campaign is through a town hall. New Jersey's Sen. Cory Booker discussed gun control with CNN on Wednesday night, and showed why the issue is a particularly emotional one for him.

Booker was asked about gun violence by a mother of young children who said she's scared sending her kids to school since the rate of school shootings in the United States has surged in the last two decades. "What is your plan to ensure our safety and freedoms?" she asked the senator.

"This is very personal to so many of us," Booker told the audience. "Me, because I'm a black man, and black males are 6 percent of the nation's population. But they make up the majority of homicide victims in this country."

Booker also noted, "I think I'm the only person in this race that has had shootings on their block." He brought up the case of Shahad Smith, a 28-year-old black man who was killed on Booker's block in Newark a year ago. The senator knew Smith from living above him in a housing development from 1998 to 2006.

Booker said Wednesday that Smith was killed with an assault weapon. The senator has previously joined other Democrats in introducing an assault weapons ban; the United States used to have such a ban on the books, but it expired in 2004.

Booker attended Smith's funeral, according to NJ.com. "I am tired of going to funerals where parents are burying their children," he told the town hall audience. His block in Newark has also experienced other gun violence recently, per NJ.com. "My mayor is doing a great job in lowering crime, but there are shootings," he said Wednesday.

