Courtney Cox's Daughter Coco Just Wore Her 1998 Red Carpet Dress & It's SO Timeless

Digging through your mom's closet can bring up some impressive treasures, but even more so if your mom works in Hollywood. Courtney Cox's daughter wore her old red carpet dress, and it will inspire you to look through your own mom's cast-offs.

On Instagram, Cox shared a photo of her 14-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette, wearing one of her '90s red carpet dresses. The side-by-side photo also showed Cox wearing the same dress in 1998.

“I’m not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later…” Cox wrote in the caption. The 21 year-old dress in question is a light purple lace shift. The dress featured a purple silk slip, which then had a sheer lace overlay on top. The look was very typical for the '90s, as was the column silhouette and midi length.

Cox wore the shift to the 1998 premiere of Snake Eyes, dressing it up with a choker necklace and strappy heels. Seeing how the '90s are still very much in vogue in 2019, it's not surprising that Arquette saw the dress and wanted to claim it for herself.

Fans poured into the comment section with their approving comments, voicing how much they loved the throwback. "I can’t even make a pair of jeans last longer than a year and you kept that dress for 21 years? You’ve got SKILLS," one follower commented. "This is such a Monica thing to do,” another shared.

Cox isn't the only A-lister who has saved her red carpet wardrobe for her daughter. There is a whole group of celebrities who are doing just the same. Hilary Duff shared that she has been putting away her best wardrobe pieces for 10 years now, way before she was even pregnant with a daughter.

"Oh, I’ve been [saving clothes] for like 10 years!” Duff told People “And I’ve been doing that having no idea I was going to have a girl. I think I knew at some point I was going to have a girl and just saved a lot of cool stuff.”

Kourtney Kardashian has an open door policy for Penelope Scotland Disick when it comes to her closet. And Kardashian sometimes borrows items from her 6-year-old daughter's wardrobe, too.

"I save things all the time and she always tells me, ‘Can I have this? Can I have this?’ And I’m like, ‘What’s mine is yours,’” Kardashian told People. “She likes to wear my bags a lot and I love mini bags, so I take a lot of her bags too.”

Kim Kardashian is also cultivating her closet for her oldest daughter, North West. "Everything I have is for her, and she’ll look at it and say, ‘Can I wear that one day?’ and I’m like, ‘Yes, you can,’ and she’ll say, ‘Okay, I’m gonna go eat my vegetables, but I’ll be back and be big,’” Kardashian told People. “Maybe she’ll want to wear one to prom.”

Whether it's Arquette wearing her mom's '90s red carpet dresses or West wearing her mom's Met Gala gowns, these A-list kids have a fun wardrobe to play with.