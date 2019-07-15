You’d need to be living in a pineapple under the sea with SpongeBob SquarePants to not know that July 15 is Amazon Prime Day. The digital retail giant is currently hosting a major sale with discounts exclusive to its Prime members. CoverGirl's Amazon Prime Day Sale features 260 (!!!) products on sale, with some items up to 50% off. CoverGirl is one of many beauty brands that are participating in Prime Day, too. The beloved drugstore brand is offering a massive assortment of products at prices that are too good to snooze on. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can revamp, refresh, and rebuild your ENTIRE makeup wardrobe without going broke by shopping the sale. Everything from mascara to foundation to lip gloss is offered on deal.

Ultimately, CoverGirl's Amazon Prime Day sale is so much more than a sale. It's a shopping event of epic proportions. It's also an excellent opportunity to stock up on daily use favorites, to pick out new shades, to grab some brand new products, or to take a chance on something you have been eyeing but weren't ready to commit to at full price. There's no time like a sale to stock up and CoverGirl is including classic and new items in this promotion.

Below are eight CoverGirl products you can consider purchasing during Amazon Prime Day — provided they are still available and haven't already sold out. The "Hottest Deals" of the moment live on the "featured" tab of the main CoverGirl sale page. These deals will likely be changing throughout the day as deals are added and/or sell out. It's best to check back often.

1. CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara 2-Pack

Maxing out your credit card isn't typically a good thing. But maxing out your lashes? That's mission critical. You can get two tubes of the brand's iconic mascara formula at a killer price. Once you use it for a week, it will quickly become the mascara you simply cannot live without.

2. CoverGirl Outlast All-Day Moisturizing Lip Color 2-Pack

It's a two-fer of sorts. This product duo includes a long-lasting and vibrant lippie, along with a conditioning top coat that ensures your pout stays pretty, hydrated, and healthy. Don't grumble over the two-step application, ether. It will take all of 30 seconds to swipe a coat or two of each on your lips.

3. CoverGirl Simply Ageless Instant Wrinkle Defying Foundation

You will get smooth, even skin when you use this foundation, which is packed with skin-loving ingredients. The product gives your face an airbrushed finish and works to keep skin looking and feeling young. So give it a try on Amazon Prime Day.

4. CoverGirl Outlast Active Foundation

The brand's newly-launched Outlast Active Foundation, which basically defies all of the elements, is included in the sale. The formula is true to its name and is waterproof, transfer-proof, and humidity-proof. It will quickly earn a spot in your daily rotation thanks to its incredible effectiveness.

5. CoverGirl Full Spectrum Gloss Idol Moisturizing Lip Gloss

In case you hadn't heard, lip gloss has made quite the comeback. CoverGirl's brand new Full Spectrum Gloss Idol Moisturizing Lip Gloss is also included in the Amazon Prime Day Sale. The formula is pigment-packed and leaves you with a glass-like shine on your pucker.

6. CoverGirl Clump Crusher Mascara

You can expect 20 times more volume and a total of zero clumps when you use the aptly named Clump Crusher mascara. Your lashes will plumped from root to tip and that's always a beauty "do." Plus, what's cooler than a discounted product with a name like "Clump Crusher?"

7. CoverGirl Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner

There's nothing better than an eyeliner that you don't have to overthink or waste time worrying about. The Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner, which is self-sharpening, lets you glide and go. It's available in 10 shades so take your pick.

8. CoverGirl Trublend Matte Made Liquid Foundation

If it's a matte finish you seek, it's a matte finish you will get with this comfortable-wear foundation. It is available in 40 shades, as well.

CoverGirl's Amazon Prime Day Sale invites you to become a loyalist of the brand due to all the sweet savings and quality products. It's, well, prime time to shop. You can step outside of your comfort zone and try new hues of a favorite formula. You may also become a devotee of the brand's latest foundation innovations. With 260 products and shades to shop, you will come away with quite a CoverGirl haul on July 15.