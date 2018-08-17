Create a Boho-Glam Bedroom at Walmart.com With These 9 Affordable Finds

Whether you’re heading back to school and looking for the best bedroom decor on a budget or simply trying to make your first adult apartment feel like home, decorating your space is an easy way to show off your personal style. The little quirks of a home are what make it unique, and even if you don't want to spend a lot of money, you can create a beautiful space with affordable bedroom decor that looks way more expensive than it actually is.

Walmart.com has a massive home selection and it’s so easy to find pieces that look expensive but aren’t — without sacrificing quality. For example, if you've been eyeing boho-glam bedroom decor on Pinterest, you may think it'd cost a lot of money to recreate. Not the case. With the glam offerings and boho inspired decor at Walmart.com, we thought: why can't we have both? Mix these two styles together to create the boho-glam bedroom of your dreams with affordable throw pillows, luxe home accessories, unique wall decorations, and so much more. There’s no better time to give your bedroom a refresh, so read on to discover some of the best affordable boho-glam bedroom decor.

Hang This Baroque-Inspired Mirror for Luxe Vibes

Better Homes and Gardens Baroque Oval Wall Mirror $20 Walmart Add some depth to your space with this super affordable mirror. A baroque-inspired frame takes this mirror to the next level and with four colors to choose from, it can truly make a small space feel bigger and accent your room with a stylish touch. Shop Now

This Golden Ceramic Pineapple Looks So Expensive

Mainstays Decorative Ceramic Pineapple, White and Gold $13 Walmart This playful fruit statue can sit atop your desk or on a side table to give any room an unexpected, playful edge. The white base with gold leaves makes this piece look much more expensive than it is, elevating your space without breaking the bank. Shop Now

Create Luxe Seating With This Faux Fur Stool

HomePop Faux Fur Round Stool, Multiple Colors $44 Walmart Nothing says glam quite like some fur, and this ottoman is here to make your Pinterest-inspired dreams come true. It's topped with faux fur and a plush cushion to create a little extra drama in any room. Stack some cute books on top for a decorative look or use it as extra seating when friends are over. Shop Now

This $10 Gold Tabletop Sculpture Is The Perfect Touch

Geometric Tabletop Sculpture, Medium, Gold $10 Walmart Add some punch to your coffee table with this eye-catching yet budget-friendly geometric piece. This objet d'art would look great next to some candles, a vase of flowers, or on your bookshelf, and will instantly make your room feel like a little more luxe. This is truly as easy as home decorating gets. Shop Now

Organize Your Room In Style With These Boho Seagrass Baskets

Attractive Set Of Three Seagrass Baskets $55 Walmart Put an end to bedroom clutter and pick up this set of three seagrass baskets. Not only do they look cool, but they’ll add a boho element to your space while keeping your things organized. Pop one in your closet to store extra bedding or leave them out for anything from laundry to magazines. Shop Now

Bring the Boho Vibes With This Tropical Art Canvas

Hang Your Accessories From These Glam Feather Hooks

Iron Feather Wall Hooks, Multicolor $26 Walmart Whether you want to display your amazing hat collection or need a place to organize your jewelry, these feather hooks are a functional boho touch — made extra glam with a metallic finish. Shop Now

Add Texture to Your Room With This Jacquard Throw Pillow

Better Homes and Gardens Handcrafted Cotton Jacquard Pillow $12 Walmart No bedroom is complete without some decorative throw pillows to pile on your bed. They're are a budget-friendly way to amp up your decor and a great way to experiment with fun prints, colors, and textures. This woven jacquard pillow is the perfect balance of chic and playful with a neutral palette and fun tassels. Shop Now

This Candle Pillar Is The Perfect Way to Make a Simple Candle Feel Special

