When it comes to buying a unique swimsuit, most of us are resigned to the fact that it will come with a hefty price tag. It's the price you have to pay for looking trendy on the beach. But Cupshe's bathing suits (offering sizes XS to XL or 0 to 20) are going viral thanks to the fact the brand thinks the opposite is true. All of Cupshe's Instagram-worthy bathing suits are all under $40, which means you will have more money to take those beach getaways.

Cupshe has both bikinis and one-pieces inspired by California's laid back aesthetic, embracing the lifestyle filled with sun, surf, and sand. The swimsuits have been taking over Instagram thanks to the influencers that love Cupshe's selection. Over 22,000 people have tagged Cupshe on Instagram, and everyone from pregnant moms to travel bloggers have worn them. Fashion influencers like Maddy Kelly have worn the bikinis on the beach, travel bloggers like Bucketlist Bums have worn the suits to Puglia, Italy, and mom bloggers like Jessica Electra have worn them while sunning.

It's easy to see why such a wide variety of women love the brand. All the styles are versatile, spanning across different aesthetics and trends. There are floral options, cut-outs, ruffles, peekaboo strings, and high waist designs, just to name a few. You can choose a sporty, striped bikini, or go for a bohemian racer-top suit. There is something for everyone.

Stay Young Stripe One Piece $30 Cupshe Buy At Cupshe

The best part is that no bathing suit goes over the $40 price tag. That way you can either stick to your budget without sacrificing style, or indulge in an extra suit or two without feeling guilty.

Seeing how Cupshe's swim suits have hundreds of positive reviews on Amazon, the suits are also good quality. The bathing suit won't fall apart on you, and it will cover and support your body the way you expect it to.

Miss U Print One-Piece $28 Cupshe Buy At Cupshe

"Never thought I’d order a swim suit online and like it, let alone love it as much as I do!" one shopper wrote for the Vintage Lace Bikini. "The reviews don’t lie, it’s a great suit, and the first one piece that fit me well. It’s double lined, feels like a more expensive swim suit than what this sells for."

Rambling Rose Bikini $26 Cupshe Buy At Cupshe

"I think this is my favorite suit of all over the past few years. Makes me feel pretty and confident," another reviewer wrote under the Falbala Design Bikini.

Another great thing about Cupshe is that it doesn't cheap out on its materials. The suits aren't flimsy and sheer like some low budget suits are prone to be, giving you appropriate coverage.

Miss U Poppy Print One-Piece $30 Cupshe Buy At Cupshe

"Swimwear is personal and because our swimwear is designed to make you feel your absolute best, we obsess over the details. We design with different body types and personalities in mind," Cupshe shares on its site.

Summer is right around the corner, but that doesn't mean you have to blow your rent money on a cute suit. Snag (or two) of Cupshe's suits, and look cute on a budget this year on the beach.