The only things better than discounted beauty products are free beauty products. CVS is giving away free beauty products throughout the entire month of July. The retailer and pharmacy is offering its customers a reusable goody bag that contains a summery assortment of products for the face, skin, and hair, such as sheet masks, sunscreen, highlighters and more. It's a free gift with purchase and a total of 10 items that you will immediately add into your beauty rotation.

Here's how to get your hands on the beauty loot. According to the press materials received by Bustle, the promotion runs from June 30 through July 27. Beginning June 30 and running up to July 6, CVS Beauty Club members will gain early access to the freebies when shopping the retailer's website. All you have to do is spend $25 on qualifying beauty items at CVS.com and you'll receive the "Gift With Purchase" bag stuffed with amazing offerings from Sun Bum, The Crème Shop, Oh K!, and CVS' in-house Beauty 360 brand. The cute and convenient pouch can be repurposed as a travel makeup bag or a casual clutch.

If you aren't currently a member of the CVS Beauty Club program, don't despair. All shoppers are granted access to the free gift bag when they spend $30 on cosmetics and self-care products at CVS stores or online from July 7 through July 27.

Courtesy of CVS

You will need to enter either the "FREEBAGPINK"or “FREEBAGBLUE" coupon code at checkout in order to redeem the bag in one of two color choices. Yes, it's really that easy to load up on quality freebies.

This is the complete list of items you'll get. There's the Beauty 360 Watermelon & Vitamin E After Sun Mask, as well as the Oh K! Cucumber After Sun Sheet Mask and The Crème Shop Dead Sea Mud Mask. If you are a fan of the always Instagrammable sheet mask trend, you'll be taking selfies left and right while pampering your skin. The gift bag also includes an assortment of sun protection offerings, such as the Sun Bum 3-1 Hair Conditioning Spray, Sun Bum Lip Balm SPF 30, a Sun Bum Hair Elastic, Sun Bum Travel Size Sunscreen SPF 30, and a Sun Bum sticker you can slap on your laptop or car bumper.

Lastly, you'll also nab a Wet n Wild Hello Halo Liquid Highlighter, as well as a coupon for $3 off Maybelline Dream Cover Foundation With SPF 50, which drops in July. It's quite a haul and provides you with the perfect opportunity to try some new things. This promotion is also an incentive to stock up on daily use favorites or to try new products in order to spend the initial $25 to $30 that is required to redeem the bag.

You can sign up for the CVS Beauty Club now if you don't want to wait to score the freebies. It's a worthwhile program with plenty of perks that'll make you feel like an A-lister. You earn $3 in ExtraBucks whenever you spend $30 on beauty items. Therefore, you pile up your rewards twice as fast. Other benefits of membership include free birthday gifts, surprises, and samples, along with access to exclusive deals, events, and new launches.

CVS has become quite a hub for makeup and skin care lovers over the past few years and this promotion further cements that status.