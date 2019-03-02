Former New York gubernatorial candidate and actor Cynthia Nixon criticized Vice President Mike Pence in a Saturday op-ed for The Washington Post. Nixon's op-ed was published a few days after former Vice President Joe Biden referred to Pence as a "decent guy," to which Nixon responded by listing Pence's record of anti-LGBTQ policies, both as governor of Indiana and as the vice president. Nixon wrote that she wanted to clearly outline why calling Pence a "decent" guy "is an affront to the real meaning of the word."

During a speech in Omaha, Nebraska, Biden described the awkward moment Pence endured while speaking at the Munich Security Conference in February when he brought up President Trump and was met with silence when he clearly expected applause from the room. "The fact of the matter is it was followed on by a guy who's a decent guy, our vice president, who stood before this group of allies and leaders and said, 'I'm here on behalf of President Trump,' and there was dead silence. Dead silence," Biden said in Omaha, according to CNN.

Shortly after Biden's speech, Nixon tweeted, ".@JoeBiden you’ve just called America’s most anti-LGBT elected leader 'a decent guy.' Please consider how this falls on the ears of our community. @DrBiden."

Biden quickly responded to Nixon on Twitter and retracted his comment. He wrote,

You’re right, Cynthia. I was making a point in a foreign policy context, that under normal circumstances a Vice President wouldn’t be given a silent reaction on the world stage. But there is nothing decent about being anti-LGBTQ rights, and that includes the Vice President.

