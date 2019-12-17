While it's true that all good things must come to an end, that doesn't make saying goodbye any less difficult. Such is the case for the Star Wars cast, who have now wrapped their final installment in the franchise. And while all of them undoubtedly had their own way of coping with their emotions, Friends helped Daisy Ridley say goodbye to Star Wars when she couldn't stop crying after watching the final film, The Rise of Skywalker.

"I had to watch some Friends to wind down," Ridley explained to Entertainment Tonight, when asked how watching the final installment made her feel. But Ridley wasn't the only one who had a hard time grasping the fact that their time as a Star Wars family has come to an end. "We all sort of sat around a bit stunned," Ridley recalled. "And then I was trying to scurry off into the car to cry and [producer] Michelle Rejwan and [screenwriter] Chris Terrio were like, 'No, go on.' I was like, 'I don't want to cry in front of you! I just want to get in the car.'"

It makes sense then why she wanted to turn to Friends as a source of comfort, not only to add some much-needed comedy to her day, but also due to the fact that those six characters also have firsthand experience of dealing with the end of an era.

Favorite Videos on YouTube

Despite some of the notable flaws that the show has (and it does have a few!), Friends really does have some very relatable moments that can easily be translated to real-world situations. Ridley didn't go into details about which Friends episodes she watched during this rough and emotional point in her life (though the "end of an era" one would've been perfect), it doesn't ultimately matter. Friends did what it was meant to do — provide a few laughs and be a source of comfort when viewers need it most. Even badass Jedis.

The good news is, though, that Ridley has still been able to hang out with her Star Wars costars throughout their various press tours. In fact, during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the cast — which included Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Kerri Russell, Kelly Marie Tran, and Naomi Ackie — all had a blast facing off in a Family Feud-style game.

So regardless of where life takes them after this, it's clear that this particular group of friends will always be there for each other.