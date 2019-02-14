Actor Daniel Radcliffe has gone on to enjoy quite the impressive career since leaving his Harry Potter days behind. The young Brit has appeared in hit films such as the 2012 horror flick The Woman in Black, and has taken the world of theatre by storm with performances in various on-stage productions around the world. However, after recent speculation that the 29 year old would be taking on the role of a certain Marvel Comics character, Radcliffe addressed the Wolverine rumours and set the record straight once and for all.

The supposed rumour came to Radcliffe's attention during a segment for WIRED, which saw the actor respond to the internet's most-searched questions. During the questioning, the Harry Potter star was asked: "Is Daniel Radcliffe the new Wolverine?," and as reported by Digital Spy, he then joked;

"There's going to be a new Wolverine movie, in which it starts off with Hugh Jackman being put into a hot wash. And then when he comes out, it's me. So yes, I'm very happy to announce that here."

However, the actor then had to clarify his jovial response while promoting his new comedy series, Miracle Workers. Speaking to IGN, Radcliffe said: "This is what happens when you make jokes. Wouldn’t it be great if you could just start casting yourself in things by just saying them in interviews?"

The young actor then went on to clarify: "So I guess people have been asking something about me and Wolverine, and I made a joke about [playing] Wolverine after being in a hot wash, like I’d been shrunk in a hot wash, and the internet seems to think that I was putting that out there on my dream board cosmic ordering system."

Radcliffe then went on to add: "A comedy where Wolverine has got tiny? And now I’m not as equipped to fight but I’m still really sharp? That would be great," which prompted his co-star, actress Geraldine Viswanathan, who plays Eliza in Miracle Workers, to jokingly suggest: "Like a little baby wolf." And it appeared to go down well with the Potter star, who concluded "Baby Wolf, we’ve got a title! 'Daniel Radcliffe is… Baby Wolf!' I’d actually be really happy with that."

As reported by IGN, the Wolverine rumour wasn't the only internet controversy Radcliffe found himself embroiled in recently, as there were also reports that claimed that his role in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part had been cut out. Speaking about those claims, the actor said: "I’ll also take this moment to say I was not cut out of the LEGO Movie [sequel], if we’re quashing rumors. The producers of LEGO said they had wanted to get Harry Potter in there and hadn’t, they didn’t get him in for some reason, and that turned into 'Dan Radcliffe was cut from the LEGO Movie.' And I was like, 'I wasn’t! I wasn’t in it!' I would’ve loved to be cut from the LEGO Movie. I didn’t have the chance!" Even though Radcliffe has denied the rumours, I for one think he'd be the perfect fit for just about any role.