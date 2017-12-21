Danny Masterson’s Ex-Girlfriend Has Accused Him Of “Repeatedly” Raping Her
Another woman has come forward to allege that actor Danny Masterson raped her. Bobette Riales, who had previously dated the actor, claimed on Twitter, "Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me." Riales continued, "All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard. I applaud her strength as well." She then tagged Chrissie Carnell Bixler, who had also accused Masterson of rape, as an article on The Daily Beast notes. Bustle reached out to a rep for Masterson for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication. Masterson has previously denied all the other allegations of sexual assault against him.
In reference to the allegations and his recent departure from Netflix's The Ranch, Masterson released the following statement to Bustle through his representative:
Riales' accusations come after four women, including Bixler, previously accused the actor of rape. The Los Angles Police Department confirmed earlier this year that it was investigating claims made by three women of alleged sexual assaults occuring in the early 2000s, as Variety reported.
I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard. I applaud her strength as well. @ChrissieBixler #metoo #sisters— (@rialesmbobette) #
After Riales posted her statement, Bixler offered her support on Twitter:
@RialesMBobette You are amazing. I'm so proud of you. He will never do this to another human being ever again. He's a thief in the night, but he overlooked some incredibly valuable things we still possess. Our voice. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— (@chrissiebixler) #
Bixler told The Daily Beast that she “can no longer be silent” in a lengthy statement given before Netflix announced that Masterson would be written off of The Ranch. It reads in part:
It continues:
Before the streaming service and Masterson severed ties, Netflix released a statement to The Huffington Post in early November after the allegations were reported by the publication a day earlier and almost a year after the accusations were first made public in early 2016 on a site called The Underground Bunker. The statement read: “We are aware of the allegations and the subsequent investigation, and will respond if developments occur.”
As Masterson’s statement said, the decision was made for his character to be written off of The Ranch, a show in which he starred produced alongside former That '70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher. Netflix ultimately decided not to move forward with him on the program in early December and followed up on their previous statement. A spokesperson for Netflix released the following statement to The Huffington Post:
If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.