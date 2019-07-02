If you thought Stranger Things star David Harbour popped up a lot during Tide commercials, that's nothing compared to the trailer for Harbour's upcoming Netflix mockumentary Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein, which will have fans of the actor seeing double — quite literally — as Harbour tackles what is arguably his most challenging and strangest role yet: portraying himself and his "father" David Harbour Jr. (Because, you know, it's completely common and believable for a father and son to look exactly alike.)

It all starts when Harbour stumbles upon lost footage from his father's televised stage play, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein. (Hence the super long and confusing title.) This inspires the actor to delve deeper into his father's illustrious career and the intriguing legacy that he left behind. The official synopsis goes on to describe the project as being an "over-the-top and often dramatic(ish) reimagined tale of mystery and suspense.” So needless to say this isn't a true representation of Harbour's family history, but rather a comical fabrication meant for purely entertainment purposes.

In fact, according to Dartmouth Alumni Magazine, Harbour's real father, Ken Harbour, is a a commercial real estate broker and not a stage actor like the Netflix trailer clearly indicates. But don't let something as trivial as facts get in the way from you enjoying this fantastical story.

The project is being classified as a comedy special and will also include special appearances by Alfred Molina, Kate Berlant, and many others as Harbour “explores the depths of his family’s acting lineage to gain insight into his father’s legacy – all in 28-minutes,” per the official Netflix synopsis obtained by Bustle. So yeah, it won't be the longest-running project Harbour has ever been apart of, but you better believe it'll be pretty amusing right up until the very end.

Directed by Daniel Gray Longino (Kroll Show and PEN15) and written by John Levenstein (Arrested Development and Kroll Show), Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein is slated to launch on the streaming platform starting on Tuesday, July 16. So if you've finished watching the third season of Stranger Things by then, but feel that you could still use some extra David Harbour in your life (which would be completely understandable, by the way), this is just one more way to do that. Netflix has the uncanny ability to give the people what they want and having double the amount of Harbour feels like Christmas come early.

The premise may be a little confusing — as is the wildly long title that's guaranteed to make you do a double take — but then again, being apart of strange projects is kind of becoming the actor's forte. Harbour's Stranger Things alter-ego Jim Hopper has certainly faced more complicated situations than this, what with Mind Flayers and Demogorgons running amuck in Hawkins every other week.

Either way, it will definitely be entertaining to see Harbour play both himself and his father in overly dramatic ways. But if anyone could pull it off and still prove to be as charming as ever, it would be this guy.