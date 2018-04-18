On February 14, a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people, 14 of them students. Ever since then, many of the surviving Parkland students have become advocates and activists for gun control, perhaps most memorably through the March For Our Lives. And now, a pair of the highly visible survivors have a new project coming out: David and Lauren Hogg have written a book, titled #NeverAgain, which will be hitting shelves on June 5.

David tweeted out the news on Wednesday, tagging his sister's Twitter account in the process. The pair have been active on social media since the shooting, calling for new gun control measures in the hopes of preventing future attacks like the one that killed so many of their classmates.

They've also apparently been working on a book together, and it's going to be published by Penguin Random House in a couple of months. The book's description on the Penguin Random House website shines some light on what it will be about.

This book is a manifesto for the movement begun that day, one that has already changed America–with voices of a new generation that are speaking truth to power, and are determined to succeed where their elders have failed. With moral force and clarity, a new generation has made it clear that problems previously deemed unsolvable due to powerful lobbies and political cowardice will be theirs to solve.

