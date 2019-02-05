It's hard to pinpoint which experience is more stressful and tedious for a bride — planning a ceremony and reception down to every petal and picture, or choosing the perfect wedding dress. Thanks to My Great Big Live Wedding, eight brides won't have to worry about either of those grueling processes. Each of them will get to wear a unique, custom gown from David Tutera's new bridal collection, and their dream weddings will be planned and executed by the celebrity event planner himself. Sorry Randy Fenoli, but you just got shown up big time.

The new Lifetime series was announced in September, per Deadline, and Tutera has been sharing updates on his Facebook page ever since. He can't wait to show off everything he's been working on when the show premieres on Feb. 5. "I have designed custom David Tutera Wedding gowns for each of the brides that will be revealed as each bride floats down the aisle," he wrote. "I am beyond excited see MY brides in MY gowns! I’m already getting goosebumps just thinking about it!! Check back here February 1st for a special announcement! What's your favorite style of gown??"

On Feb. 1, the inaugural bride and groom were announced: Krista and Red will be the first to air their wedding live on national television. They've been together for over four years.

According to BRIDES, Tutera's bridal collection consists of nine gowns — one more than the number of brides to be featured on the new Lifetime show. "Each wedding gown design has unique fabrics, textures, and details that embody love, and romance and beauty,” Tutera said in a press release. "I have personally designed each gown, selected the fabrics, and researched to see what is needed in the world of weddings."

The first style was released on Jan. 31. and is named "Cielo" after his 5-year-old daughter. "Cielo is a celebration of glamour inspired by haute couture but designed with modernized influences," Tutera's website reads. "[An] artfully crafted ball gown with a full circle pleated tiered tulle skirt and added lace trimmings for fine detail. This ethereal bridal gown has soft yet opulent colors and textures. Layering ivory duchess satin, rose gold organza, ivory tulle and chantilly lace you can’t help but fall in love. The striking curved bodice, enhanced with pearls, stunning embroidery, delicate lace trimmings and crystal embellishments will speak to the confident bride who dares to be cool, yet is undeniably elegant."

A matching "Cielo" veil is available, and there's even an accompanying video on the site that captures both pieces in a way that photography can't. Its perfectly creased, tiny pleats and vintage-looking pearls are so captivating, you can't watch the clip just once. The gown itself retails for $9,750 and the veil is $1,050. Years from now, Cielo could wear the gown on her own wedding day — how special.

DavidTutera on YouTube

The other eight gowns have yet to be revealed, but are presumably named after the eight brides for whom they were designed — the first one being "Krista." There are surely more to come after the MBLW season ends, especially because Tutera and his husband Joey Toth just welcomed their second daughter, Gracie Stella, this month. And even though her wedding day is far down the road, it will be here before her dads know it. For now, though, it's time for the MBLW brides to shine.