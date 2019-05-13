This famous family knows how to make each other feel loved. On Sunday, May 12, Dax Shepard posted a Mother's Day tribute to Kristen Bell on Instagram, and the message thanked her for all that she does for their family. In the post, Shepard shared a throwback picture, in which both stars are posing in the desert with their daughter Lincoln, who is now 6.

In the photo, Bell was still pregnant with the couple's second daughter Delta, and the couple wore Christmas hats which read "mom" and "dad." Of course, Shepard was sure to put several heart stickers over his daughter, as the two tend to keep their children off social media. In addition to the adorable photo, he included a special note for Bell in the caption:

Thank you @kristenanniebell. Thank you, thank you, thank you. You are the most wonderful Mom, and I will be forever grateful to you for creating our love bugs. All of their best ingredients are from you. You are the softest, safest place for all three of us to hide. I love you. Happy Mother's Day

Bell responded to the sweet post, commenting with three "I love you" hand emojis. She also later followed up with another funny comment, writing, "Dad pls call me asap we are having a problem with the TV and GOT isn't playing HELP." Shepard may be grateful for Bell's parenting skills, but she needs his help to manage technology, which is just another way these two make a great team,

On Friday, Bell discussed Mother's Day plans in an interview with E! News. The Good Place star said Shepard suggested celebrating "dad style" by leaving the house to do an activity she loved. She planned to spend the day at the Rose Bowl Flea Market.

"I like to nest so for me, I love cuddling with my kids and I love spending time with them but I make that a priority daily," she told the publication. "What I don't get to do—and this is going to be embarrassing — is open a junk drawer and just roll my sleeves up and be like 'you're mine.' Or going to the flea market and being like this dresser is perfect and it's $40. Nesting stuff."

Shepard and Bell may not have spent all of Mother's Day together, but the Parenthood star still took the opportunity to celebrate his wife. As fans know, Shepard often shows his appreciation for Bell on social media, and his post on Sunday was not his only recent tribute. In March, Shepard posted about Bell on International Women's Day. He wrote:

I'm surrounded by the strongest, smartest, most beautiful women in the whole world. I am the luckiest guy I know. #internationalwomensday

In the past, Bell has also used social media to show her appreciation for Shepard. In February, Bell shared a Valentine's Day picture with Shepard on Instagram, in which she is wearing goofy glasses while the two watch a video online. She wrote,

"Thank u to @daxshepard, my valentine, for always keeping me up to speed on the internets newest viral motorcycle videos and never complaining when I wanna use my #lazyreaders to watch them. Xoxo"

If social media is any indication, these two remain a strong couple and parenting team. From encouraging Bell to spend a day at the flea market to his sweet post on Sunday, it's clear Shepard wanted his wife to know how much their family appreciates her. Mother's Day is a time to show moms how they're loved and valued, and Shepard knew exactly how to make the day meaningful for Bell.