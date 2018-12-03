'Tis the season to be merry and bright. Unfortunately, the Dec. 7, 2018 new moon in Sagittarius has other ideas. December 2018 new moon astrology predictions include paranoia, the presence of spiritual vampires, and hypochondria, Astrologer Jamie Partridge noted on Astrology King. The good news is that Mercury turns direct the day before the new moon. The bad news is that the Mercury retrograde shadow period is in effect right through Christmas Eve. The bajiggity energy of 2018 is nothing if not consistent, so it's really no surprise that 2018 inches toward its bitter end with more of the same.

"The December 2018 new moon has a sinister influence," Partridge explained. "The keys to avoiding loss and disappointment from new moon December 2018 are honesty and integrity." The planetary aspect that makes this new moon so uncomfortable is the alignment of Mars and Neptune, which amplifies feelings of anger, fear, and deception. On the other hand, the presence of the fixed star Ras Algethi in the constellation of Hercules during the December 2018 new moon promotes natural healing and grounding, according to Darkstar Astrology. The key to staying on the right side of this new moon is remembering to ground yourself when you feel those negative emotions trying to take over.

It's Going To Be Polarizing

If it feels like you've got all the good feels one minute but become paranoid in the next, you have the polarizing energy of the December 2018 new moon to thank. Darkstar Astrology noted that this particular lunar energy can make it difficult to tell the difference between fact and fiction. This is also a time when insecurity can lead to people spreading rumors. Don't engage in malicious gossip as it will most likely come back to bite you.

If you start to question the motives of others, take a beat and ground yourself before going over all of the facts. Your intuition is always your best weapon. Tune into your own energy, quiet all of that external noise, and trust your gut. It's important that you don't get caught up in other people's paranoia as this could lead to a rash decision that deep down you know is a misstep.

Your Kindness Might Be Mistaken For Weakness

Every day is a good day to practice kindness, and some people seek to take advantage of the kindness of others during the holidays. Unfortunately, the energy of the December 2018 new moon is going to bring out these spiritual vampires in droves. "If you are very sensitive and scare easily then you need to take precautions. Over idealization or gullibility would leave you open to deception, scandal, or slander," Partridge cautioned.

"Keep yourself grounded in the real world as much as possible. Your good intentions to help others could easily be taken advantage of. Some people might see your generosity as a weakness, and you could even subconsciously attract spiritual vampires." This doesn't mean you should stop being kind and generous. Just keep in mind that not everyone has good intentions, so practice extra caution during this time.

Embrace Natural Healing Techniques

While the energy of the December 2018 new moon in Sagittarius is going to make you feel hella ungrounded, the presence of the fixed star Ras Algethi is going to encourage natural healing, according to Darkstar Astrology. If you've abandoned your meditation practice, it's time to pick it back up again. You can also consider booking an acupuncture sessions or a massage, or embracing crystal healing. The crystal Darkstar Astrology recommends for this new moon is red calcite, which is good for both calming unstable energy and providing physical stamina.

"This is a great Moon for detoxing, so stick on your metaphorical wellies and grab your shovel. It’s time to give your stable a good clean out. Of course, the new moon is perfect for new starts so one need to clear the space for healthy new influences to enter," Darkstar Astrology explained. Overall, as long as you seek to consciously balance your energy during the December 2018 new moon, everything is going to be just fine.