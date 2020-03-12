In response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the UK, food delivery service Deliveroo is introducing contactless delivery to help minimise the risk of spreading the new coronavirus.

As the Metro reports, Deliveroo announced plans on Monday, March 12 for a no-contact delivery service which aims to protect both customers and riders. The new app feature will be introduced early next week, and will allow customers to request that their food is left safely on the doorstep. In the meantime, customers have the option to leave drop-off specifications on the official app, and can do so by adding a delivery note.

"At Deliveroo we are taking action to keep our customers, riders and restaurants safe. To make our delivery service even safer we are introducing a no-contact, drop-off service," said a Deliveroo spokesperson.

This isn't the first measure taken by Deliveroo which aims to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, and as Reuters reports, the food delivery service has already provided restaurants with additional packaging in order to ensure food is fully protected during the preparation process.

In another sign the company is taking the threat of COVID-19 seriously, Deliveroo's London head office will be closed from March 13 until March 30, at least, according to the Guardian.

Elsewhere, Uber Eats also introduced a similar policy for their customers and drivers, and have published advice regarding the coronavirus on their website.

Matthew Horwood/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Uber Eats have acknowledged that people "may be relying more on food delivery right now," and explained that customers "can leave a note in the Uber Eats app to ask your delivery person to leave your food at the door."

The company also instructed drivers to be more aware of delivery requests made by customers over the coming weeks, and as reported by the Metro, Uber Eats have committed to offer drivers at least 14 days of financial assistance if they are diagnosed with the coronavirus, or if they have been advised to self-isolate.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.