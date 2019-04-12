Now that's a chic chop. Demi Lovato cut off all her hair into a bob. It's a gorgeous style that's "Cool for the Summer" — like her hit single from a few years back. The bob is an incredibly dramatic change for the singer, who is known for favoring really long locks. Lovato also appears to have dyed her hair a darker shade of brown and the end result is very Parisian. She showed off her sleek new strands on her Instagram story and you won't be able to stop looking at her much-shorter 'do.

In the "before" photo that she posted, Lovato's natural hair was slightly wavy and reddish brown with lighter ends. It cascaded down her back to approximately her bra strap. She even noted that she was extensions-free in that particular shot. Lovato's hair is now a shoulder-skimming length with blunt-cut ends. She is wearing it blown stick straight and super shiny in the "after" shot.

Lovato went under the capable scissors of Master Stylist Amber Maynard Bolt of Nine Zero One salon for this cut, which hugs her head.

"Demi has been feeling great and wanted something to represent that," the stylist said via a statement that Bustle received via email. "She's been wearing extensions and growing her hair out for a while so this was a nice change up, while keeping her classic and beautiful!"

Here's Lovato before her chop.

Here she is after — newly shorn and several inches shorter. Lovato's follicles look so fresh and healthy. You can totally see the difference in hues and can appreciate how much darker her hair is in this shot. The rich shade looks like melted dark chocolate.

The singer's strands frame her face via deep side part. But the cut, which looks slightly angled in this photo, is incredibly versatile. Lovato can also wear it center-parted or she can slick it back off her face. It also avails itself of that messy bedhead look if she adds some waves via a curling iron or scrunches it up with some sea salt or texturizing spray.

Lovato's bob might just inspire you to book an appointment in your stylist’s chair for a chop of your own.

The singer has rocked a mega long mane for quite some time now. So it's refreshing to see her shed an appreciable amount of length while remaining as stylish as ever.

While on tour last June, Lovato had waist-length, Cher-like locks. She isn't quite a hair chameleon since she usually sticks with very long and dark, but she often experiments with textures and styles.

Lovato also loves a curly look, as seen in this shot from June 2018.

Fans, lovingly known as "Lovatics," were feeling her 'do and they were raving about it all over Twitter. Lovato's locks are clearly giving them life.

Lovato may have inadvertently kicked off a major hair trend.

The year is still very young and it's still early spring. But Lovato's coif could be one fans talk about all year long.

This user makes very salient points. Lovato looks utterly beautiful with a bob. However, she may miss her familiar long hair and add extensions on the quick in order to get the length she clearly prefers.

Regardless of whether or not she sticks with it, Demi Lovato's precision bob is one of the best hair changes of 2019 thus far.