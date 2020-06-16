Given the disastrous state of the world right now, it's nice to know that at least one celebrity couple is making it through quarantine. Demi Lovato's boyfriend Max Ehrich called her "the love of my life" on Instagram — and honestly, who could blame him? The post consisted of snapshots from the couple's weekend getaway in Joshua Tree National Part — Lovato posted her own, nearly identical set late Monday night — and they look more in love than ever.

"Had an amazing weekend in the magical desert of Joshua Tree with my love @maxehrich," Lovato told her Instagram followers, alongside a slideshow of romantic photos of her and Ehrich basking in the California desert. "I went to work on a project but it was so nice to get away for a couple days. Thank you for making me so happy my dear. I love going on adventures with you." (There's no word on what project Lovato was referring to, but, given the fact that she's been teasing new music for a while now, fans are hoping for a music video.)

Being the loving BF that he is, Ehrich immediately commented on her post and professed his love once again, as pointed out by BuzzFeed. "I love you to the furthest galaxy and back again," he wrote. "What a weekend." He then shared the photos on his own page, and showed that he made one of them his iPhone lock screen. "Magical weekend in Joshua Tree with the love of my life," he wrote in the caption. Lovato responded with a seemingly obvious but sweet comment: "You are mine," complete with many heart-eyed emojis.

Lovato and Ehrich were first linked together back in March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, when they began to quarantine together. They initially didn't comment on the speculation, but their relationship was outed by the couple themselves when Lovato mistakenly crashed Ehrich's Instagram Live without knowing the camera was still on, resulting in a quarantine video that's more entertaining than most Tik Toks.

Since that accidental reveal, they've been very public about their love, leaving gushing comments for each other on social media. Here's hoping there's many more romantic weekends (and Instagram posts) for the couple on the horizon.