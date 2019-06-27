Democratic Debate Memes Are The Comedic Relief You Need Right About Now
On Wednesday night, 10 presidential hopefuls from the Democratic Party gathered on stage to debate their different visions for the United States of America. In the midst of it all, Democratic debate memes showed that people were definitely paying attention — and had a hearty dose of humor at the ready.
The debate took place at The Adrienne Arsht Center for The Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, according to NBC News. Veteran hosts like Rachel Maddow, Chuck Todd, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, and Jose Diaz-Balart moderated the debate, which went on from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. EST.
Democratic presidential hopefuls Bill de Blasio, Tim Ryan, Julián Castro, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, and John Delaney stood on stage to discuss immigration, reproductive health care, labor, gun control, and more.
Though the debate took on an overall serious tone, that didn't stop viewers from poking fun at random technical difficulties or tiffs among the candidates on Twitter. Whether you were able to tune into the first Democratic debate on Wednesday or not, taking a look at these memes might be the comedic relief you need in the middle of this long election cycle.
Reactions To Beto O'Rourke Speaking Spanish
When asked whether he would support a 70% marginal tax rate, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke gave his answer in both Spanish and English. It was a bilingual moment during the Democratic debate not lost on Twitter.
Cory Booker Reacts To O'Rourke Speaking Spanish
Another meme-worthy moment came when New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker reacted to O'Rourke speaking in Spanish. Sure enough, lots of people took screenshots of Booker's facial expression.
Microphone Issues
The second half of the Democratic debate came to an abrupt pause for a moment when technical issues affected the moderator's microphones. Of course, Twitter had memes ready for that little glitch.
Bill de Blasio And O'Rourke Have A Heated Moment
One of the first instances of verbal friction on the Democratic debate stage took place between New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and O'Rourke. The topic of contention was how each candidate would address health care accessibility and affordability in the United States. Clearly, Twitter took it as an opportunity to joke around a dash.
John Delaney And Moderators
Not many people seemed to know who former Maryland Rep. John Delaney was. While people were figuring who the 2020 presidential hopeful was, some other social media users on Twitter came up with humorous memes about Delaney not being able to get a word in at times during the debate. Naturally, this particular gif from the Parks and Rec show seemed relatable.
O'Rourke Yet Again
Technical Issues
A Possible Eye Roll
Dust Off That Spanish
Fans Of Elizabeth Warren
Given that there's yet another Democratic debate on Thursday, you can expect a whole lot more memes to show up on your social media timeline. If you're seeking some comedic relief from a stressful debate round, this material could prove to be a balm on the nerves.