On Wednesday night, 10 presidential hopefuls from the Democratic Party gathered on stage to debate their different visions for the United States of America. In the midst of it all, Democratic debate memes showed that people were definitely paying attention — and had a hearty dose of humor at the ready.

The debate took place at The Adrienne Arsht Center for The Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, according to NBC News. Veteran hosts like Rachel Maddow, Chuck Todd, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, and Jose Diaz-Balart moderated the debate, which went on from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. EST.

Democratic presidential hopefuls Bill de Blasio, Tim Ryan, Julián Castro, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, and John Delaney stood on stage to discuss immigration, reproductive health care, labor, gun control, and more.

Though the debate took on an overall serious tone, that didn't stop viewers from poking fun at random technical difficulties or tiffs among the candidates on Twitter. Whether you were able to tune into the first Democratic debate on Wednesday or not, taking a look at these memes might be the comedic relief you need in the middle of this long election cycle.

Reactions To Beto O'Rourke Speaking Spanish When asked whether he would support a 70% marginal tax rate, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke gave his answer in both Spanish and English. It was a bilingual moment during the Democratic debate not lost on Twitter.

Cory Booker Reacts To O'Rourke Speaking Spanish Another meme-worthy moment came when New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker reacted to O'Rourke speaking in Spanish. Sure enough, lots of people took screenshots of Booker's facial expression.

Microphone Issues The second half of the Democratic debate came to an abrupt pause for a moment when technical issues affected the moderator's microphones. Of course, Twitter had memes ready for that little glitch.

Bill de Blasio And O'Rourke Have A Heated Moment One of the first instances of verbal friction on the Democratic debate stage took place between New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and O'Rourke. The topic of contention was how each candidate would address health care accessibility and affordability in the United States. Clearly, Twitter took it as an opportunity to joke around a dash.

John Delaney And Moderators Not many people seemed to know who former Maryland Rep. John Delaney was. While people were figuring who the 2020 presidential hopeful was, some other social media users on Twitter came up with humorous memes about Delaney not being able to get a word in at times during the debate. Naturally, this particular gif from the Parks and Rec show seemed relatable.

O'Rourke Yet Again If it wasn't his popular bilingual moment, O'Rourke's facial expressions also became a source of many a meme. In this case, it's his apparent glare that got dubbed "code red" on Twitter.

Technical Issues While the technical issues took place, some Twitter users had their own explanations for what was going on in the control room.

A Possible Eye Roll It's highly possible that wasn't an eye-roll from Castro at O'Rourke but that didn't stop Twitter from noticing the unmistakable back-and-forth between both presidential hopefuls.

Dust Off That Spanish With Castro, Booker, and O'Rourke using their Spanish skills on stage, some Twitter users had linguistic advice for the other 10 Democrats in the second debate round.

Closing Remarks Sometimes a gif will get all the talking done.

Fans Of Elizabeth Warren Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren seemed to have won many hearts on Twitter, including this user who used an apt gif to get the point across.