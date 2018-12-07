On Thursday, Republican Rep. David Valadao conceded to Democrat TJ Cox in the congressional race for the 21st District of California. This marked a huge milestone in the "blue wave" of the midterms: Democrats' net gain in the House is now at 40 seats. This is, as CNN notes, the largest net gain for Democrats in a single election since 1974. And the wildest part is that there are still House races left to tally.

In total, there are now 235 seats in the House that will be occupied by Democrats come 2019, and 199 seats to be occupied by Republicans. But that's not the only stat that reflects how dominant the blue wave was: according to NBC, Democrats received 9.5 million more votes than Republicans, receiving 53.4 percent of the vote compared to Republicans' 44.9 percent, as of Dec. 6.

The midterm results aren't just about net gains and losses in the Congress and the Senate, though. They're also a barometer for how the country is feeling as the 2020 presidential election approaches. Of course, no midterm election or poll can guarantee how a nation will ultimately vote (as the 2016 election definitively proved). But CNN notes one particular aspect of the midterms that seems likely to bleed over into the presidential election: the historic turnout.

According to CNN, this year reflected the highest turnout (at 50.1 percent) in 100 years. Put more concretely, 35 million more people voted during these midterms than they did four years ago.

All of these numbers led CNN to brand the midterms not a "blue wave" but a "blue tsunami."

