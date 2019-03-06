A Scandinavian nation referred to as the "best country for women" has a systemic rape problem, according to an Amnesty International report released Tuesday. Amnesty found that Denmark has a "pervasive rape culture" despite its global reputation for gender equality.

According to Amnesty, Danish rape survivors rarely report their assaults to the police. And when they do, the process rarely ends in a conviction. Amnesty looked at the year 2017, during which estimates for the number of rapes in Denmark varied from 5,100 to 24,000. Of those assaults, 890 incidents were reported to authorities, 535 led to prosecutions, and just 94 led to convictions. That could mean that as few as 1.8 percent to 0.39 percent of rapes in Denmark resulted in convictions that year.

This "pervasive rape culture" casts doubt on the country's reputation for gender rights. Annual U.S. News and World Report surveys have labeled Denmark the "best country for women" several times. According to the World Bank, 37 percent of the nation's parliament was made up of women last year (by comparison, 20 percent of the U.S. Congress was female). Denmark's 15 percent gender pay gap is also smaller than most countries in Europe.

"Despite Denmark's image as a land of gender equality, the reality for women is starkly different, with shockingly high levels of impunity for sexual violence," Amnesty International's Secretary General, Kumi Naidoo, said in the report.

Denmark's legal definition of rape may be partially to blame, according to the report. Instead of characterizing it based on a lack of consent to sexual activity, the law states that rape occurs only if a perpetrator uses — or threatens to use — violence. According to a Washington Post translation, Danish law defines rape on "the basis of physical violence or threat thereof, the presence of duress, or the victim's inability to resist the act." As Amnesty notes, this is not a comprehensive definition, in part because sexual assault often provokes involuntary paralysis.

"The simple truth is that sex without consent is rape," Naidoo said. "Failure to recognize this in law leaves women exposed to sexual violence and fuels a dangerous culture of victim blaming and impunity reinforced by myths and stereotypes which pervade Danish society: from playground to locker room, police station to witness stand."

