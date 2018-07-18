The infamous hermit kingdom could welcome a new American celebrity in the future. According to Us Weekly, Dennis Rodman wants to take Kanye West to North Korea. The basketball legend — who once called the Kim Jong Un his "friend for life" — has previously made news for his peculiar bond with the North Korean dictator.

"You know, I don’t do Instagram and stuff like that. My kids do it. I just know my agent called me and said, 'Dennis, Kanye West gave you a good shoutout.' I said, 'OK, great,'" Rodman told Us Weekly. "I think he’s a big Chicago Bulls fan. I think that he respects me as far as understanding my views. And Kanye, he’s doing amazing work around the world so I respect him too. So hopefully one day we’ll get together and collaborate on certain things. Guess what, I’ll take Kanye West to North Korea with me."

Rodman appeared to be referring to the praise West had tweeted about him last week. "Thank to one of my biggest inspirations," the rapper posted on Twitter, "always breaking barriers with independent thought." The tweet accompanied a photo of a Chicago Bulls Rodman shirt and his signature for West.

"Matter of fact, I’m going to invite him next time I go to North Korea," Rodman went on to tell Us Weekly. "If the door’s open in September, I will invite Kanye West with me to go to North Korea with me ... If he wants to make an album about that he’ll be there for like six to seven days, and he’ll see what’s going on. Now, go make a song about this. So here you go."

Rodman's relationship with North Korea is also a business. He told Us Weekly about his company, Anytickets, which helps people visit North Korea. "Anytickets it’s more like a experience as far as like when you buy the ticket for any event around the world. Say concerts, or basketball, entertainment, anything in the world," Rodman said.

"You’re not just getting a ticket, you’re getting experience as far as if you want to meet Jerry Jones, OK great you get to spend time with Jerry Jones and have lunch with him so basically that’s what you like. That’s what we sell the tickets for. That’s what you want, we’ll do anything for you. If we can provide it, we can provide it for you," he added.

While speaking to Us Weekly, Rodman also delved into what made his friendship with Kim Jong Un so special. He said the North Korean leader respected him and that the regard was mutual. He also mentioned that playing basketball on Kim Jong Un's birthday brought the leader closer to him. He apparently told Rodman that "no one" had ever kept a promise with him. The friendship is apparently built on the foundation of respect and trust, Rodman said.

It's hard to say if West will go to North Korea. But if you consider how unpredictable the iconic rapper is, you might just see him enjoying the East Country alongside Rodman.