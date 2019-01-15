Denny's brings a lot of great things to the table. Whether you're craving pancakes, a cheeseburger, or a delicious vanilla milkshake, your local Denny's is usually the spot that has you covered. If you thought things couldn't get any better, think again — per Chew Boom, Denny's just upgraded their menu, and the new offerings look super mouth-watering.

The breakfast menu is growing with tasty additions like the Orange Dreamsicle, Ooh là là Omelettes, and (the seriously scrumptious looking) Blueberry Pancake Puppies. The updates are just in time for a highly-anticipated holiday, too: National Blueberry Pancake Day is January 28. Who isn't looking forward to celebrating?

The Blueberry Pancake Puppies are hushpuppy-esque, bite-size rounds of pancake deliciousness that feature chocolate chips and powdered sugar along with the blueberries. You'll likely be able to satisfy your sweet tooth with a six pack of these treats for $1.99, and they come complete with a cream cheese dipping sauce. Swoon.

If you're looking to get your protein fix, the Ooh Là Là Omelettes might be the choice for you. Denny's all-new omelette menu has a pretty affordable starting price at $6.99, and there's a ton of flavors packed inside the breakfast items by the looks of it.

The upgrade includes four different omelette options, and it's hard to decide which looks the best. There's the Wild West Omelette, which features diced ham, roasted bell peppers & onions, jalapeños and melty American cheese. Denny's Greek Garden Omelette boasts a mix of Greek herbs & spices, spinach, sautéed mushrooms, roasted cherry tomatoes, olives, artichoke hearts, and, of course, feta and Italian cheeses. Last but certainly not least, the Sunny-Topped Omelette includes crumbled bacon inside, and the Big Cheese Omelette is packed with mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, and more. Better yet? All of the new omelettes come with a side of hash browns and your choice of bread.

To top off your choice of breakfast, Denny's is also releasing a refreshing new drink in the form of their Orange Dreamsicle. The fruity beverage is made with a blend of orange juice and vanilla yogurt — I honestly can't think of a better morning treat.

According to Twitter, fans of the diner chain are already obsessed with its newest offerings. (And who can blame them?)

So, it's settled: next time you wake up in the morning in need of a little boost, this new menu pretty mch confirms that Denny's has your back. It seems like the additions are here to stay, so you can head to your local spot and get your first taste whenever your heart desires. (The ability to get breakfast food at 10 PM might just be the best part of adulting.)

They always say that your day is improved when you kick it off with a great breakfast, and you can never go wrong with eggs, orange juice, and a little something sweet. It doesn't hurt that the most important meal of the day is also the most delicious.