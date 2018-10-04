Civil rights advocates were already concerned when Trump's administration rescinded Obama-era laws that allowed transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice in February 2017. Now the administration is going one step further. Politico reported that Betsy DeVos' new investigation into sexual assault in Decatur, Georgia examines whether a school's transgender bathroom policy had anything to do with a five-year-old girl's assault.

A spokesman for the department told Politico, "We do not comment on pending investigations — but to be clear, the investigation focuses on the school’s response to a report of sexual assault and the examination of any and all factors that may have contributed to a hostile environment." Bustle has reached out to the Department of Education for further comment.

A complaint, filed in May by the girl's parent, alleges that the child was assaulted in an elementary school bathroom by a student who identifies as gender-fluid. The complaint repeatedly refers to the gender-fluid student as male, and alleges that they "pushed her against a wall, pushed his hand between her legs, and repeatedly felt and poked at her genitals ... while she struggled and called out for him to stop."

On Sept. 14, the Education Department's Office for Civil Rights confirmed it would be investigating the claim, including whether the school's adherence to the transgender bathroom policy "contributed to creation of a hostile environment for the Student and other girls."

A Decatur school district spokeswoman responded with an emailed statement to Politico, making it clear that a conservative Christian group helped file the complaint.

City Schools of Decatur is committed to supporting all students. We are aware of the unfounded allegations made by the Alliance Defending Freedom. We fully disagree with their characterization of the situation and are addressing it with the Office of Civil Rights. As this is a pending legal matter, we have no further comment at this time.

