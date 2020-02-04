Step aside, Rent the Runway. There’s a new player in the fast-growing world of apparel rental services, and it might not be who you’d expect. Diane von Furstenberg, the woman single-handedly responsible reshaping modern women’s workwear (and creating the wrap dress, NBD), is now making it easier than ever to wear her timeless designs through a new clothing rental service DVF Link.

Created for the “woman in charge,” DVF Link offers access to the brand’s extensive collection of women’s apparel, including those iconic wrap dresses. DVF Link customers receive a box of four garments at a time — which includes unlimited box swaps per month — for a flat monthly fee of $159. Members also get unlimited free shipping and returns, complimentary dry cleaning, and the option to purchase their favorite pieces at an exclusive discount rate.

Most recently, von Furstenberg teamed up with The Outnet on a 13-piece capsule collection that includes jumpsuits, tops, skirts, and — of course — a few signature wrap dresses. The limited edition collection launches globally today on the luxury e-tailer.

The 73-year-old designer is definitely keeping busy. She’s also gearing up for her 11th annual DVF Awards, slated for Feb. 19 in Washington, D.C., according to WWD. She is set to honor U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a Lifetime Leadership award for her “unwavering commitment and trailblazing support of gender equality” at the ceremony, which will take place at the Library of Congress.

“I was so honored that she accepted,” von Furstenberg told WWD. “I thought it would be respectful to come and do the ceremony in D.C. The crowd will be impressive. I can’t really say who will attend.”

While mum’s the word on that front, DVF fans can channel their excitement in other ways, like being among the first to officially join the DVF Link program, which you can now sign up for online. Time to start outfit planning!