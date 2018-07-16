On Monday, an online dictionary seized on President Donald Trump's press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin to remind us all just what makes a "traitor" versus a "patriot." After a press conference in Helsinki where Trump made numerous pro-Russia statements, including downplaying Russia's interference in the 2016 election, Dictionary.com tweeted about the Trump-Putin summit with a not-so-subtle troll of the president.

During the joint press conference, Trump attacked the Mueller probe as well as Hillary Clinton. Trump also said he believed Putin's denial that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. Dictionary.com appeared to wade into the online fray by defining "patriot" and "traitor."

"Patriot: A person who loves, supports, and defends his or her country and its interests with devotion. Traitor: A person who commits treason by betraying his or her country," the dictionary tweeted.

Dictionary.com also shared that "proliferation" and "collusion" were trending on its site as Trump and Putin discussed nuclear proliferation. When Trump said he holds both countries "responsible" for tensions in U.S.-Russian relations, the dictionary shared more relevant definitions. "Responsible means 'answerable or accountable, as for something within one's power, control, or management,'" the dictionary tweeted.

It's part of a long history of not only bringing context to what the president is talking about, but also trolling him when he makes a mistake. Dictionary.com mocked Trump's misspelling of "collusion" in May. "We have not found collussion either. We did, however, find collusion. #ItsInTheDictionary," the tweet read.

Dictionary.com isn't the only online dictionary to get in on the Trump subtweet action. Merriam-Webster has tweeted the definitions and correct spellings of words that Trump's misspelled in his tweets.

More to come ...