Since her big-screen debut in 1994, Cameron Diaz has starred in over 40 films spanning multiple genres, including comedy, drama, and the occasional thriller. She's nabbed four Golden Globe nominations, and, as of 2015, became the third highest-grossing leading lady in Hollywood history. But, according to her former colleague and close friend, Selma Blair, Cameron Diaz has reportedly retired from acting. (Bustle reached out to the actor for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.) During a recent interview, Blair insisted that her pal is "done" with the Hollywood acting scene and doesn't necessarily intend to make a comeback.

During Vanity Fair's Oscars pre-party, which kicked off in L.A. last week, Blair waxed nostalgic, recalling her and Diaz's rom-com days of yore — circa early 2000s. Per a Monday, March 12, report by U.K. tabloid newspaper The Daily Mail, the 45-year-old actor (whose own screen-acting resume touts even more titles than her famous friend) said Diaz relayed the news to her over lunch several days earlier, while the old pals reminisced about co-starring in The Sweetest Thing, 2002's timeless romantic comedy about finding Mr. Right Now.

"I would have liked to do a sequel," Blair told the Daily Mail, "but Cameron's retired from acting. She's like 'I'm done."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wait, what? Diaz's reps have yet to comment on the statement, but if Blair's remarks end up holding any weight, then it's probably safe to say that fans will have more than a couple of questions about the Charlie's Angels star's unexpected early retirement. For example: How did the woman who was named Hollywood's highest-paid actress over 40 in 2013 manage to duck out of the industry spotlight so discreetly? And, perhaps more importantly, why?

To that end, Diaz's former screen partner made a pretty solid point. As the Daily Mail reported, while speaking at the Oscars pre-party, Blair offered her two cents on Diaz's reported leave of absence. "I mean, she doesn't need to make any more films," Blair said, adding, "She has a pretty great life. I don't know what it would take to bring her back. She's happy."

That's tough logic to argue with, considering Diaz's enduring acting career, which gifted the latter half of the 90s, 2000s, and early 2010s with a whole host of pop cultural goodies, including, but not limited to: My Best Friend's Wedding, There's Something About Mary, the entire Shrek franchise, The Holiday, and Bad Teacher, among literally dozens of others.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

That being said, Diaz's career has certainly taken a noticeable hiatus since 2014, when she starred in Sony Pictures' Annie remake as a charmingly formidable, modern-day Miss Hannigan. The actor hasn't appeared in a film since then, which — unfortunately, for fans of Diaz's films — might mean Blair's comments aren't quite so off the mark. But, as Blair told the Daily Mail, apparently, the actor is still living her best life.

The source of Diaz's newfound happiness might have something to do with her marriage to Benji Madden, Good Charlotte's longtime frontman. The couple officially tied the knot in 2015 and have since managed to periodically woo the internet with adorable social media posts professing their love for each other. Seriously, look at Madden's Instagram in honor of his wife's 45th birthday last August:

More importantly, according to an unidentified source who recently spoke to the U.K.'s Daily Star, the actor's lack of acting gigs is not for lack of offers. As the Daily Star reported, the source told the outlet,

"Cameron is constantly inundated with film scripts trying to tempt her out of retirement but she's just not interested. She's happy, in love and wants to make the most of her freedom and free time."

If she really is retiring her acting career, there's no doubt that her absence will be felt far and wide throughout Hollywood. Still, think about it — she's worked basically nonstop for more than two decades; it's probably about time she took a hard-earned break.