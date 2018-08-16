With the 2018 series of Celebrity Big Brother officially underway, I’m anticipating that things could get awkward very quickly for two of the newly announced housemates, Dan Osborne and Gabby Allen. The pair were romantically linked before entering the house after her ex Love Islander Marcel Somerville accused her of cheating on him with Dan. (It was a sticky situation, especially since his own infidelities were exposed before that.) But did Gabby Allen and Dan Osborne hook up as Marcel once claimed?

The pair were first linked after they were photographed earlier this year at the Holistic Boot Camp in Marbella, as reported by The Sun. The pair were snapped sitting beside one another on a yacht and laughing with one another, which resulted in a lot of speculation. However, it wasn’t just the two of them present, as fellow celebs Stephanie Davis and Calum Best tagged along too.

As the rumours mills went into full-force, both Gabby and Dan spoke out to flat out deny the reports. According to OK! magazine, he said: "I am speaking and laughing with a friend. But of course, a man and a woman can’t be friends in this day and age can they. Also you don’t know me, don’t know how I ‘act’ [sic]."