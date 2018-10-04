As the mystery of A Million Little Things reveals itself, viewers are getting more questions than answers. For instance, how did Jon prepare for everything before he committed suicide, and why? And did Jon know about Delilah and Eddie's affair on A Million Little Things? Jon tied up virtually every other loose end in his life before his death. Could this one be different? That voicemail that he left for Eddie, along with the necklace stashed away in his drawer suggests he was onto something. Or maybe it was all just a coincidence.

If you missed the pilot episode of A Million Little Things, Jon, the anchor of his friend group, committed suicide. No one knew he was depressed, and now, it's shaken everyone to their respective cores. But Jon, ever the provider, seems to have had a plan for, well, everything, before he died. He bought his chef friend, Regina, the space for a restaurant, and he brought his wife, Delilah, into the business to restart her interior design career. He even, under the guise of being a terrible dancer, made his friend, Rome, help him learn a dance for his daughter, Sophie's dad-and-daughter recital, so someone would be able to dance with her after he was gone. We're talking exact, specific levels of planning here.

Jack Rowand/ABC

Jon's last act before his death was to call Eddie and tell him simply, "Love each other." Now, this could be interpreted in myriad ways, but since Eddie was in bed with Delilah, Jon's wife, at the time, it sure seems like Jon knew that Eddie and Delilah had fallen in love instead. Jon provided for everyone else in his life before his death, and perhaps his last phone call to Eddie was his blessing to... go forth and keep cheating with his wife? He also had his friend's necklace stashed away in his room, but that might have just meant he found it and was keeping it safe, not that he linked all of these things together.

It's implausible, really, that Jon would want his friend and his wife to continue their affair, but because we don't have a note (it could be in the batch of paperwork that Ashley, Jon's assistant, is hiding), both viewers and Jon's loved ones don't know his reasoning for ending his life. There are some on Twitter that think that Ashley and Jon were having an affair, thus Jon would be OK (well, you know what I mean) with Delilah and Eddie being in love, but... to what end?

Jack Rowand/ABC

A Million Little Things creator and showrunner DJ Nash told TVGuide that the answers aren't coming soon, so you'd better sit tight. He said:

"We're going to be tracking both [Ashley and Delilah and Eddie's affair]. I think in terms of Ashley, there's stuff going on about Jon that the rest of the group of friends wasn't aware of, and we're going to learn more about that as the season progresses, in terms of what happens... What I like about our show is just when you think you know someone, you don't... Just when you think you know Ashley, you don't. Just when you think you know why Jon did it, you don't."

It seems like fans of A Million Little Things will just have to ride the narrative wave and see what happens next. Hopefully, we'll get a glimpse into Jon's state of mind before his death, and hopefully, we'll also see if Delilah and Eddie want to go the distance. So many questions, so little time.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.