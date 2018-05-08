On Monday, the first lady announced her new official platform, which is focused on helping children in the United States. However, the first lady has received criticism for her initiative, as some believe that Melania Trump copied Michelle Obama with her "Be Best" slogan. Twitter had some strong opinions about the similarities between the two slogans, with some accusing Melania of plagiarism.

As Melania described during a Rose Garden speech on Monday, her "Be Best" campaign will focus on three main initiatives: ending opioid abuse, encouraging positive social media use, and promoting well-being. In describing why she chose the platform, the first lady said during her speech,

As a mother and as first lady, it concerns me that in today's fast-paced and ever-connected world, children can be less prepared to express or manage their emotions and oftentimes turn to forms of destructive or addictive behavior such as bullying, drug addiction or even suicide.

Shortly after Melania announced her platform, some on social media noted the similarities between her "Be Best" slogan and Michelle's "Be Better" slogan. According to Time, Michelle had first proposed the "Be Better" slogan at the White House Summit on the United States of Women in 2016. When asked by Oprah Winfrey what men can do to help end sexism in the workplace, Michelle had commented "Be Better."

Many social media users were not pleased by the similarities between the slogans and took to Twitter to express their discontent. Some users condemned Melania for supposedly copying from Michelle and others praised Michelle for "sharing" her ideas with Trump.

In addition to noting some similarities between the slogans, other Twitter users were also struck by the similar nature of a booklet advising parents on how to talk with their children about internet use — one which was released by the Federal Trade Commission during the Obama administration and one which was just released as part of Melania's "Best Best" campaign. The booklets are nearly identical, save the alteration of a few graphics and the addition of an introduction by Melania in the 2018 version.

As The Guardian reported, the booklet had originally been touted on the "Be Best" campaign's website as "a booklet by First Lady Melania Trump and the Federal Trade Commission.” As the outlet noted, in an apparent response to criticism, the website language has now been updated to describe the booklet as “a Federal Trade Commission booklet, promoted by First Lady Melania Trump." The paper also reported that a White House official had confirmed the website language change, noting that "there seemed to be confusion so we wanted to be clear."

Those on Twitter were also quick to criticize the similarities between the two booklets. One Twitter user, @allenbrocka, wrote "Melania plagiarizes again. This time she took credit for writing a booklet about cyber bullying — it was actually made during the Obama administration. #BeBest?"

