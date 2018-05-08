First Lady Melania Trump launched her first big initiative since the start of her husband's presidency on Monday. Naming the program, "Be Best," Melania has decided to focus on children and many issues they face. To that end, she and the FTC put out a brochure on the best online habits for children. But many have pointed out Melania's brochure is the same as Michelle Obama's. There are a few differences between the two, but otherwise, everything else — literally everything — is exactly the same.

To be fair to Melania, who has been accused of plagiarizing Michelle in the past, notably with her speech at the Republican National Convention, it's like that neither first lady wrote the brochure. That was probably left to the FTC, which is the government agency that's in charge of protecting consumers — including children using or buying services online.

In a heated statement from her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, Melania responded to the allegations of plagiarism, stating that they are "baseless."

After giving a strong speech that was met with a standing ovation and positive feedback, the focus from opposition media has been on an educational booklet, "Talking With Kids About Being Online" produced by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2009. Mrs. Trump agreed to add Be Best branding and distribute the booklet in an effort to use her platform to amplify the positive message within. As she said in yesterday’s speech, she is going to use Be Best to promote people and organizations to encourage conversation and replication, and helping the FTC distribute this booklet is just one small example.

Melania's Be Best website details why her focus on social media and cyberbullying are so important. "Mrs. Trump believes that children should be both seen and heard, and it is our responsibility as adults to educate and reinforce to them that when they are using their voices — whether verbally or online — they must choose their words wisely and speak with respect and compassion," the site reads.

Here's what did change in the new version of the pamphlet.

1) The Title One of the most obvious changes are the titles of the two brochures. Melania's updated version is "Talking with Kids About Being Online." The old version was "Net Cetera: Chatting with Kids About Being Online."

2) The Phone Icons FTC Back in 2014, the design of smart phones was not quite as ubiquitous. Now they have been updated to look a bit more like iPhones whereas before it could have been any kind of smartphone, with four buttons along the bottom.

3) The First Lady's Introduction FTC Although Michelle Obama did promote the first version, she did not write anything in the pamphlet. Melania Trump did. She wrote: The internet — and technology in general — are powerful forces for good. I believe that, together, we can make a real difference in encouraging positive behavior online.

4) In-App Purchases FTC Many of the other changes seem to be a sign of the times. New technology has caused the FTC to add a few more warnings, including this one about in-app purchases.

5) Cyberbullying FTC Perhaps understandable — given the first lady's position on the issue and her husband's Twitter usage — the section on cyberbullying has been edited. The message remains the same, but the section on "Tell your kids to talk to you about bullying, too" was edited out. The advice remains largely the same but it has been rearranged in the new version with new subheads like "Encourage your kids to speak up."

6) "Don't Do It" FTC The section on "Sexting" from 2014 became "Sexting: Don't Do It" in 2018.

7) Another Tech Update FTC A new tip is multi-factor authentication, a security tool seen as more necessary these days.

8) Password Tips FTC These became more explicit in the 2018 version. The character minimum and other tips were not included in the older text.

9) Napster Is So 1990s FTC The entire warning about P2P software that use torrents to share files including movies and music has been eliminated.

10) Stronger Warnings On WiFi FTC There's a much bigger section on setting up your home WiFi network so that it's safe from prying eyes and hackers. That wasn't included in 2014. They also tell you not to access personal or financial information on shared networks — regardless of whether they're secured or not.

11) Links To More Info FTC The updated version makes sure you know where to look for more help.