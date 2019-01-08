On Sunday, President Trump asserted that he may declare a national emergency in order to secure funding to build a controversial wall on the southern border. Following Trump's comments, some Americans may want to know whether Obama ever declared a national emergency. Trump's potential declaration wouldn't be unique per se, as his predecessor declared many national emergencies during his tenure. However, declaring a state of emergency for the sake of building a border wall is perhaps more controversial than Obama's national emergencies, CNN suggested.

On Jan. 6, the president made it clear that he was strongly considering making an emergency declaration. "I may declare a national emergency dependent on what's going to happen over the next few days," CNN noted he told reporters at the White House. Trump has the authority to declare a national emergency under the 1976 National Emergencies Act. This law essentially allows a president to define what he believes constitutes a national emergency and subsequently make a related declaration, the Washington Post reported. This declaration then allows the president access to specialized funds via certain emergency laws.

All recent presidents going back to Jimmy Carter have declared at least one national emergency during their time in office, CNN noted. For his part, Barack Obama declared 13 national emergencies, with many of them focused on international affairs and containing foreign conflicts, the outlet reported.

For example, in 2012, Obama declared a national emergency entitled, "Blocking Property of Persons Threatening the Peace, Security, or Stability of Yemen" in order to freeze the assets of anyone perceived to be negatively impacting a political transition in Yemen, VOA reported. In 2014, the 44th president issued a national emergency referred to as "Blocking Property of Certain Persons Contributing to the Situation in Ukraine," which similarly locked the assets of those thought to be undermining democratic transitions in Ukraine. These are just two of many internationally-oriented states of emergency that Obama declared while in office.

