Remember those previous reports Rachel McAdams was pregnant? Well, did Rachel McAdams have a baby? According to a report from the Hollywood Pipeline, it seems like the actor has welcomed her first child into the world.

The site released a photo of McAdams out for a hike, alongside her boyfriend, Jamie Linden, who could be seen holding what could be the pair's "infant son." Hollywood Pipeline went on to report that the couple were overheard saying that the child is "a good baby" and about what a "good sleeper he is." While this report does sound exciting, the Mean Girls star has not confirmed anything herself as of right now (and hadn't even confirmed that she was pregnant in the first place). Bustle reached out to a rep for the actor for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

The last time McAdams attended a public event was in September 2017, when she promoted her film Disobedience at the Toronto International Film Festival. The star did not appear on the red carpet for her most recent film, Game Night, on Feb. 21, the film's premiere date, per E! News. Her absence at the film's red carpet premiere came only one day before reports emerged that she was pregnant. Her lack of public appearances, as of late, lent itself to the speculation that the actor was expecting her first child.

More to come...