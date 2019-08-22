Despite what shows like Saved By the Bell and Dawson's Creek may have you believe, high school can be brutal — a concept that Netflix's 13 Reasons Why has taken and run with. Not only has the show tackled dark, controversial topics such as suicide and assault, but now it's adding murder to the mix. In Season 3, Bryce Walker is dead, and everyone is trying to figure out who did the deed. However, the trailer already has one clue: it reveals that Bryce was shot, and considering there's one character who owns an alarming number of firearms, that seems to suggest Tyler killed Bryce on 13 Reasons Why. But while he certainly has the means, does he also have the proper motive?

The end of Season 2 featured a brutally graphic scene in which Tyler was assaulted and sodomized with a mop handle by Monty in the school bathroom. It was an extremely difficult moment for viewers to watch and ultimately served as Tyler's breaking point. Afterward, he returned home to retrieve his collection of guns with the intent of carrying out a school shooting at the Spring Fling dance. Thankfully, Clay caught wind of Tyler's plan and was able to disarm him before anyone got hurt. In fact, most of the students were none the wiser to what could have happened.

Beth Dubber/Netflix

The final few moments showed Tony driving Tyler away from the school, leaving Clay standing there with the gun in his hand. It's difficult to say what happens from there, though the synopsis seems to indicate that neither Clay nor Tyler ended up getting caught by the authorities. It reads:

"Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica (Alisha Boe), Alex (Miles Heizer), Justin (Brandon Flynn), and Zach (Ross Butler) find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery."

So what does all of this have to do with Bryce's death? Well, that gun wasn't the only one that Tyler owned and clearly he has the means and know-how to get more. Bryce may not have played any direct part in Tyler's assault, but Monty is one of his lackeys, so it's possible Tyler will come to blame Bryce for what happened.

Netflix on YouTube

Or maybe Tyler didn't care which jock he hurt so long as he got some semblance of revenge. In the Season 3 trailer, he's shown having a heated conversation with Monty at school, assuring him that he didn't tell "them" anything. It's unclear who "them" is (the police?) or what exactly he's talking about (the assault?), but it could be a hint that he was involved in Bryce's death.

Like so many others at Liberty High, Tyler definitely had cause to want Bryce gone for good. Fans will just have to watch Season 3 to see how this dark storyline plays out.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit hotline.rainn.org.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.