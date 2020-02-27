While all eyes are on the clothes during Paris Fashion Week, the runways' beauty looks are often signs of impending trends. Dior's eyeliner from the Autumn/Winter 2020 show at PFW indicates that smudgy, bold liner is coming, and according to Creative And Image Director of Christian Dior Makeup Peter Phillips, there's a particular way to wear it.

Phillips explains the inspiration given to him from Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri as "strong, intellectual, seventies," and goes on to dub the graphic looks as feminist, a description that fits with the ideologies boldly displayed in signs hung from ceiling at the show.

The artist also revealed not just a trick appropriate for the runway but one translatable into every day wear. Phillips says that to get the look, the models wore dual types of liner that would keep the thick, graphic lines bold and smudgy without having them wear down over time.

He told Elle, "I wanted a look that's a bit more worn and weathered but kohl on its own can fade so to guarantee it stayed I applied liquid eyeliner then went over the edges with a waterproof eye pencil to get rid of that sharpness."

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the specific looks at the AW20 runway, Phillips used the Diorshow Khôl in black to get what he dubs a more "intellectual, feminist look" than the straight edges and precision of '50s and '60s-inspired liners. For the base — to keep the looks in place on the runway — he utilized the house's Diorshow On Stage Liquid Eyeliner.

The next time you choose to wear a bold liner and are worried about its lasting power, Peter Phillips' dual liner hack may be just the trick you need.