Dirty John is returning for a Season 2 on a new network, with a new cast, and with a whole new scandal that may shake fans up even more than the first season did. The Dirty John Season 2 plot will focus on one of "America's messiest divorces," as the one and only Oprah Winfrey once dubbed it, and two new veteran actors have been cast to bring the juicy story to life. Christian Slater and Amanda Peet will star in the second season of the hit true crime show, succeeding Connie Britton and Eric Bana.

TVLine reported that the new season will be based off the true story of suburban housewife Betty Broderick, who was convicted of killing her ex-husband and his new wife back in 1989. Peet is set to play Broderick, who is reportedly characterized as the “perfect Southern California blonde wife and mother" — until she gets lethal, at least. Slater, meanwhile, will play her husband Daniel, who is described by the outlet as "immensely charming."

The second season of the show will air with a new title, Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story. And an official logline reportedly describes the season as an “epic true tale of love gone wrong — a story that spans the 1960s to the ’80s, through the breakdown of a marriage that Oprah deemed one of ‘America’s messiest divorces’ even before it ended in double homicide."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Broderick is currently serving a sentence of 32 years to life for the murder of her ex and his second wife, Linda Kolkena Broderick. According to The Los Angeles Times, during the trial, she claimed that her ex had abused her during their divorce. It's certainly a true story worthy of following up Season 1 of Dirty John, which was also based on a true story.

Fans know that Dirty John Season 1 focused on Debra Newell (Britton), a successful interior designer who met John Meehan (Bana) online and fell in love with him, even though it quickly became apparent that he wasn't who he said he was. The relationship unraveled quickly and dramatically, ending in a lot of tears, and a murder.

Their story earned national attention after reporter Christopher Goffard caught onto the story and turned it into the Los Angeles Times' first podcast, which quickly went viral for the same reason he was attracted to the story. “I’ve been a reporter for 20 years,” Goffard told Rolling Stone in an interview. “But there’s something about this guy, John Meehan, that chills me, that gets under my skin in a way that nobody else has.” No doubt the Broderick case will have a similar effect on fans.

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story will air on the USA Network, moving the series from Bravo, which aired the first season, to its new home. There's no premiere date set for the new season just yet, but fans can be assured that they won't be able to take their eyes off of the screen yet again.