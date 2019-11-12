Disney+ Is Finally Launching — Here's How To Get 7 Free Days Of The New Streaming Service

After months of anticipation, years of yearning for the day we could finally watch Lady and the Tramp on demand and catch up with our old BFF Lizzie McGuire, Disney+ is finally launching on November 12. The streaming service will be the exclusive home for beloved Walt Disney Studios films like Fantasia and The Little Mermaid, as well as films from brands under the Disney umbrella, like Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic. You’ll also find Disney Channel shows and movies, like Kim Possible and High School Musical, and brand new original programming, from scripted programs to docuseries and reality shows. (And psst… one of those reality shows is executive produced by none other than queen Kristen Bell!)

If you subscribe to Disney+ now, you’ll get a 7-day free trial starting on November 12, and you’ll be able to stream on 4 devices at once with up to 7 profiles — all with unlimited downloads and zero ads.

Here are five new programs we absolutely can’t wait to stream:

The Lizzie McGuire sequel Disney / YouTube That's right, Lizzie is back! Hilary Duff will reprise her role as the quirky character, who's now in her 30s and living in New York City. (And yes, we'll still learn what she's really thinking via a pop-up cartoon version of her younger self.)

Encore! Disney / YouTube In this reality series, former high school musical castmates are reunited as adults. But it's not just a reunion: They have to re-stage their old performances, all while navigating former crushes and grudges. If that didn't sound great enough, the show is also executive produced by Kristen Bell, a former theater kid herself.

Stargirl Stargirl is a YA novel by Jerry Spinelli published in 2000 about an eccentric girl who makes her mark on her new school, and a boy named Leo who befriends her. In the Disney+ movie adaptation, due in early 2020, Grace VanderWaal is playing Stargirl. VanderWaal seems like a perfect fit for the character, who sings and plays the ukulele.

Ms. Marvel Marvel Entertainment on YouTube Ms. Marvel is a new live-action series that centers on Marvel's first Muslim superhero, Kamala Khan, a teenager living in New Jersey. The character will be featured in movies, too.