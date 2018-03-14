Mickey Mouse has come in many sartorial forms over the years, but now he's going back to his roots. Disney and MKT created a vintage Mickey Mouse Collection that combines classic styles and the character you love. The brands have gotten together to celebrate Mickey's birthday in the best possible way — through fashion. Because trends come and go, but this kind of classic style is forever.

If you can believe it, it's been 90 years since Mickey Mouse was first brought into creations. Since then, his face has been splattered onto everything from jeans jackets and shoes to high and low end accessories. The Disney x MKT collection is a little bit different.

The line is inspired by the 1960’s and consists of vintage styled sweatshirts and tees, according to the press release. Think: The vintage feel that is always in style paired with classic images of the character. It's truly a line that will never go out of style, because it's always been in style.

There's everything from tees to denim tops with original drawings of the character on them. Although Mickey hasn't changed much over the years, the brand has chosen to share the original drawings and slogan. Kind of like when your parents bring out baby pictures of you, but way more chic.

Courtesy MKT

The Disney x MKT line will be available for purchase at the end of March. You can snag all the mouse-centered designs on the MKT website. The exact launch day and price has yet to be announced, but Bustle reached out to the brand for comment so you don't miss a single style.

The collection celebrates 90 years that Mickey Mouse has been around. Unfortunately, the collection doesn't feature any of the characters friends though. In fact, not even Minnie Mouse gets her time to shine in this line. It's simply all about Mickey, with shirts that say things like "the biggest of all stars" and "playing more theaters, winning more applause than any other star in sound pictures."

There is a little controversy about exactly when Mickey Mouse's birthday is. Some people believe that his birthday was on the day of his first-ever movie on Nov. 18, 1928, but Walt Disney says otherwise.

"Mickey Mouse will be five years old on Sunday. He was born on October 1, 1928. That was the date on which his first picture was started, so we have allowed him to claim this day as his birthday."

To be safe, let's just celebrate him for the entire year.

The Disney x MKT collection has other vintage styles included as well. There are vintage-inspired denim shirts and even jumpsuits included in the line. Of course, the throwback character styles are a big piece of the line though. After 90 years, this character is still just as popular and can be incorporated into any single style.

“He popped out of my mind onto a drawing pad 20 years ago on a train ride from Manhattan to Hollywood at a time when the business fortunes of my brother Roy and myself were at lowest ebb, and disaster seemed right around the corner,” Disney wrote in the 1948 essay “What Mickey Means to Me.”

Honestly, you can go wrong with anything in this collection. Whether you're hoping to add a little bit of quirkiness into your wardrobe or just love the vintage feel, there's no wrong way to wear Mickey.

Courtesy MKT

Mark your calendars and grab you wallets, because this is one collection that you won't want to miss. Mickey's birthday might not be until the end of the year, but there's a good chance that this collection will sell out before then.