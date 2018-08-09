Summer has flown by and fall will soon be upon us. This means getting to watch the leaves change color, breaking out all of your comfiest oversized sweaters, and enjoying all of the pumpkin and salted caramel flavored treats you can find. The arrival of fall also means that one very important day is approaching: Halloween. And, more importantly for Disney lovers, the arrival of fall means Disney Parks' Halloween merchandise is about to drop in a big way.

Halloween a holiday that transforms a lot with age, but Halloween-lovers know that the fun of it never really dies down — even years after your trick-or-treating days. When else will you have a perfect excuse to go out in an amazing costume or binge watch a ton of spooky movies? The holiday's approach means that stores, restaurants, and yep, amusement parks start to get into the haunted spirit and get out all their spookiest items to celebrate the holiday. Disney is one of the places that might just do Halloween the best — and they have the novelty souvenirs (at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland) to prove it. The park goes all out for Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (also known as the happiest haunting on Earth), with parades, fireworks, and villains galore. What better way to commemorate your October Disney trip than with an adorably spooky souvenir to take home with you? Halloween doesn't get better than this.

1 Oogie Boogie Premium Popcorn Bucket An ode to the iconic villain from The Nightmare Before Christmas, this popcorn holder was a fan favorite at Disney last year. Now, it's returning to Disneyland Resort for Halloween, and you don't want to miss the chance to score one. You can find this guy at Disney California Adventure park Popcorn Carts and the New Orleans Popcorn Cart at Disneyland park. If you're in Orlando, you might be in luck--an all new version of the Oogie Boogie popcorn bucket will be available exclusively at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park.

2 Poison Apple Glow Cube Another return item from previous years at Disney, this beverage glow cube is back and better than ever this year in three different colors (including an exclusive purple). You can find this little floating skeleton head in specialty drinks at both Disney World and Disneyland. If you're at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, you can find the Green Poison Apple Glow Cube at AbracadaBar at Disney's BoardWalk or Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar at Disney Springs. Green and red Poison Apple Glow Cubes are available at a few different spots throughout Disneyland Resort in California, but you can find the all-new purple one exclusively at at Carthay Circle Restaurant at Disney California Adventure park. Drink up!

3 Cauldron Premium Popcorn Bucket The Cauldron Premium Popcorn Bucket is a brand new Halloween item at Disney. You're in luck because starting in mid-September, this one will be readily available at Disneyland Resort and all four parks (and Disney Springs) at Walt Disney World Resort. "It even features a Hidden Mickey … but you’ll have to find that one on your own!" the Disney Parks blog reveals. Tons of popcorn, a hidden Mickey, a perfect souvenir, how could it get better? Oh, yeah, it lights up too.

4 Headless Horseman Straw Clip This little straw clip just might be the spookiest one on the entire list. If you want a little scare to go along with your drink, you can find this cool piece at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom Park and throughout the Disneyland Resort in California. I mean, just look at the piercing red eyes on that horse. It means business.

5 Green Poison Apple Stein Ah, an homage to the evil queen in Snow White. This poison apple won't hurt you though, it'll only make for a picture-perfect Halloween Instagram shot. Get your hands on it at several locations throughout Disneyland Resort or various outdoor vending spots in the Orlando park's Animal Kingdom.