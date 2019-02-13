Love is sweet, and Valentine's Day provides the perfect opportunity to soak it all in. And what is a better place for basking in all that makes love sweet than Disney? The parks are known for their exceptional approach to dining, and dessert is where they shines. Always suckers for a theme, Disney has a lot in store for the most romantic day of the year. But really, you don't wanna miss the special Valentine's treats at Disney Parks.

Valentine's celebration options for you and your honey are endless, but the most classic has a lasting appeal. Set against a backdrop of the happiest place on earth, you and your love feast on incredible creations worthy of (Disney) royalty in any number of their exquisite restaurants. Face it: the real reason you, a grownup, love Disney so much is for its food. But, food on a holiday? Next level.

As Alex Dunlap, Disney's Food & Beverage Content Relations Coordinator described on the Disney Parks Blog, "Whether you’re celebrating with a loved one, family, or great friends, there are plenty of ways to celebrate with specialty Valentine’s Day offerings throughout the resort. Share a cupcake, chocolate-dipped strawberries, or even specialty pasta." But once you see these sweets, there's no way something savory would tickle your fancy."

First off is The Enchanted Rose, a Strawberry milkshake topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and chocolate shavings. It is available at Gasparilla Island Grill, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

The Petit Red Velvet Cake, available at Contempo Café, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, is aRed velvet cake with cream cheese filling, white chocolate glaçage, and strawberry shooter.

A Valentine’s Day Cupcake from Captain Cook’s at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort features a Chocolate cupcake with strawberry cheesecake filling and vanilla buttercream.

The beautiful Sweetheart Strawberries and Cream at Whispering Canyon Café in Disney’s Wilderness Lodge boasts an elegant Strawberries and cream panna cotta on shortbread.

The Love Letter Red Velvet Cake looks like it belongs in a museum — and is available, fittingly, as The Artist’s Palette in Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa (or Good’s Food To Go at Disney’s Old Key West Resort). It is a Red velvet cake with cream cheese icing and white chocolate “love letter.”

The Strawberry Love Petit Cake just might be the star bake. Layers of vanilla chiffon cake soaked with Grand Marnier syrup, fresh strawberries, vanilla Chantilly cream, strawberry jam, and strawberry buttercream make up a chic, shiny bite. You can snag it at Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs.

The Valentine’s Rose Mousse looks like a real rose, but it’s edible so obviously it is better. Chocolate biscuit covered in dark chocolate mousse and filled with raspberry sauce is also available at – Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs.

The XOXO Red Fruit Cupcake, available at the Intermission Food Court, End Zone Food Court, World Premier Food Court, and at Disney’s All-Star Music Resorts, is reminiscent of Black Forest Cake. A Chocolate cupcake is filled with cherry and raspberry cream, and topped with berry buttercream and candy hearts.

These aren't even the complete list of what's being offered. Whatever satisfies your sweet tooth is sure to be available at Disney for Valentine's Day — check out the Disney Parks Blog to get a glimpse of it all.