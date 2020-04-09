No need to wish upon a star to have a Disney Dole Whip at home. Today, on Day Who-Even-Knows-What of quarantine, Disney has shared the recipe for homemade Dole Whip. This would be cause for celebration even if we weren’t in the middle of a global pandemic. But, given the circumstances, the level of joy I am experiencing from this news is the most cardio I’ve gotten this week.

Disney shared their official recipe via the Disneyland app in a series of animated slides. (It’s worth watching only because the color palette and nostalgic lettering is essentially visual Xanax.) They call it a recipe for a “frozen pineapple treat,” but we all know what that means. It’s like when companies can’t say “Super Bowl” so they use euphemisms like “The Big Game.” Just say Dole Whip, cowards.

The recipe is significantly more simple than you might imagine and calls for items you shouldn’t have too hard of a time finding in stores. No need for pixie dust or fairy godmothers in order to make this magical drink. Here’s the full recipe:

1 big scoop of ice cream

4 oz of pineapple juice

2 cups of frozen pineapple

Just add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth but thick. That’s it. That’s the whole recipe. For the full Disney Parks experience, you can put the mixture into a piping bag with a star tip. Then, you can swirl it into the vessel of your choosing. I recommend a five-gallon bucket.

Shutterstock

If you’re looking to really have a DIY Disney experience from the comfort of your couch, you can also add a few other treats to your at-home menu. Earlier this week, Disney shared their recipe for Disneyland Churros. You can follow along with the video recipe from Disney Parks YouTube channel or check out the full recipe on the Disney Parks blog. They’re a little more labor-intensive than the Dole Whip, but what better time than self-isolation to experiment (safely) with deep-fried dough!

In March, Disney shared a recipe for their plant-based cookie fries on their blog. These are essentially rectangular cookies optimized for full dip-ability. You could coat them in chocolate. Dip them in some Nutella. Stick them in your Dole Whip if your quarantine boredom comes to that. There isn’t really a wrong way to enjoy cookie fries.

So, though it’ll be a while before you’re able to experience a Dole Whip at the Disney parks, why not give the at-home recipe a try? I recommend pairing it with churros, cookies sticks, and a marathon viewing of the entirety of Disney+.