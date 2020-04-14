If you've been battling the quarantine-blues by endlessly frequenting your kitchen and stress-cooking everything in sight, Disney has a ooey gooey cheesy treat for you. While you might not be able to visit Disney World or Disneyland anytime soon due to the coronavirus pandemic, you can still bring the magically delicious flavors of Disney right to your kitchen. Disney released its Three-Cheese Grilled Cheese recipe so that you can make it right at home. Close your eyes... it's like you're at a Disney Park!

OK, I know what you're thinking. Why would I need a recipe for a grilled cheese sandwich? Well, that's because you've probably never tasted Disney's version. Served at Woody's Lunch Box at Disney's Hollywood Studios, this grilled cheese features three different types of cheeses, including a cream cheese spread and a garlic spread — all which Disney has provided recipes for. Once you get a taste of this grilled cheese, all other grilled cheeses will probably taste inferior.

If you don't have every single ingredient this recipe calls for, no worries — that's the beauty of a grilled cheese. You can always swap and trade different ingredients with ones you have in your fridge and odds are your sandwich will still end up tasting scrumptious.

Cream Cheese Ingredients: wilatlak villette/Moment/Getty Images 1/2 cup cream cheese

1/2 cup shredded Double Gloucester or cheddar

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1. Combine Ingredients Mix together the cream cheese, Double Gloucester (or cheese, if you don't have it), the heavy cream, and the salt in a food processor.

2. Blend Blend all of the ingredients until the consistency of the mix is smooth. After this, put the cream cheese aside.

Garlic Spread Ingredients: Shutterstock 1 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1. Mix Ingredients Mix the mayonnaise, minced garlic, and coarse salt in a small bowl. Stir the ingredients until they are well-blended. Put aside the mix afterward.

Grilled Three-Cheese Sandwich Ingredients: Ivan/Moment/Getty Images Cream cheese spread (that you created)

Garlic spread (that you created)

8 slices of artisan bread

8 cheddar cheese slices

8 provolone slices

1. Place Cheeses On Bread Slices Lay the bread out on parchment paper or any other flat surface. Then, put two slices of the cheddar cheese on four of the bread slices. Put two of provolone on the remaining four slices of bread.

2. Spread Cream Cheese On Provolone Slices Take the cream cheese you made and gently spread it on the slices of bread with provolone slices on them. Smooth the cream over entirely.

3. Combine Slices Put your bread slices with cheddar on top of your bread slices with both provolone and cream cheese so that all of the ingredients are on the inside of the sandwich.

4. Heat A Skillet Make sure to heat a large skillet over medium heat for at least five minutes until it's hot.

5. Spread Garlic Paste Brush the garlic paste you created onto both sides of the sandwich.

6. Grill Sandwiches Grill the sandwiches on the skillet for two minutes on each side. Your sandwich will be ready when the bread is golden brown and the cheese is melted.