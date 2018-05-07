One does not just show up to Disney World in a simple outfit of jeans and a tank. You need to accessorize that look with memorabilia and Magical-Kingdom-inspired pieces, or else you will feel like you're missing out on half of the fun. And lucky for you, Disenyland is now selling Beauty and the Beast Minnie Mouse ears to help you channel your inner princess lover. Those in charge of running the Happiest Place on Earth get that part of the charm of coming to the amusement park is dressing up for it. From simple under-the-radar touches like Mickey mouse themed backpacks and graphic T-shirts, to more fashion-advanced moves like Minnie Mouse approved pencil skirts and princess denim jackets, people love to dress up in themed swag.

And one of the go-to accessories when it comes to dressing up for Disneyland are mouse ears. But now the park has introduced a new pair of ears, with a fresh twist on the iconic silhouette. They're in the same style as the classic Minnie Mouse headband, but now dressed up in a Beauty and the Beast theme.

Made to look like Belle's ballgown, the entire headband is dressed and gold, and the ears have a floral brocade pattern on them that shimmers like the original dress. The iconic Minnie Mouse bow is included, but instead of red and white polka dots it's drenched in gold, with a rose acting as a knot. The flower is an obvious nod to the enchanted rose that has the castle under a spell, and the floral print on the ears is also in the form of rosebuds.

But the magical details don't stop there. If you look at the side of the headband, the words "Tale As Old As Time” is inscribed in cursive on either side, referencing the song that is sung while Belle and the Beast have their first dance together and fall in love.

If you love the look of these ears and they have you wondering what other Disney-inspired memorabilia is out there, check out some great picks below. Stock up and be one of the best dressed people at the park!

Cinderella-Inspired Denim Jacket

Cinderella-Inspired Denim Jacket $65 Rita Lane Vintage For those nippier park days, grab a princess inspired denim jacket that reps your favorite Disney character. Complete with an iconic quote from the movie, you can choose between heroines like Cinderella, Moana, Snow White, Tiana, among others.

Floppy Straw Sun Hat In White

Floppy Straw Sun Hat - White $37.50 Rita Lane Vintage Sometimes a hat completely makes the Instagram picture, and this Minine Mouse inspired beach hat will be the perfect accessory for your Magical Kingdom photo memories. Instead of rocking 3D mouse ears via a headband, these ears are painted flat onto the brim of the hat. You can also choose between a tan color if that matches your aesthetic more.

Checkered Bodycon Mermaid Skirt

Checkered Bodycon Mermaid Skirt $40 Rita Lane Vintage For those who like to dress to the nines at all times, this gingham pencil skirt is a vintage and feminine look to wear down Splash Mountain. If you're wondering what about this item is Disney inspired, take a closer peek at the details. It has Minnie Mouse shaped buttons on the waistline!

Mickey Ear Bow Beret

Mickey Ear Bow Beret $25 Rita Lane Vintage If you're not a headband person, try this cute beret instead. Since it has a pair of mouse ears on the front, it will give you the same effect as the iconic Minnie Mouse headband.

Mickey Mouse Suit Mini Backpack

Mickey Mouse Suit Mini Backpack $64 Unique Vintage Carry around your wallet and camera in this adorable Mickey Mouse backpack, complete with Mickey's shorts as the front pocket and his iconic gloved hand as a zipper.

From stylish skirts, to themed backpacks, to Beauty and the Beast inspired headbands, there are plenty of cute accessories out there that will help express your love for Disney. Stock up on them while they last!