Chili may not be the first thing that pops up in your mind when you think of Disney, but this hearty dish is known as one of the late Walt Disney's favorite meals. And thanks to the Disney Family, you can recreate Walt's Chili (as his signature meal is coined) right at home in your own kitchen. Though Disney released the Walt's Chili recipe years ago, now's the perfect time to rediscover it and try it for yourself. If you've been cooking nonstop since the coronavirus pandemic, this is just another dish to add to your list.

With social distancing guidelines still in effect, it's probably been a while since you've had to get creative with what you do and eat. If you want something healthy and hearty, this chili recipe is for you. Though Walt's Chili takes a little bit of time to make, I promise the end result is worth it.

Ingredients: 1/4 cup olive oil, divided

1 small onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon ground cumin

3/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 plum tomatoes, diced

2 tablespoons beef base

1 (14.5 ounce) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained

1/2 cup sour cream, 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, 2 diced tomatoes (for garnish)

3/4 pounds beef stew meat

1 medium green pepper, diced

1 pound ground beef

1 1/2 tablespoons onion powder

1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 1/2 cups water

Coarse salt to taste

1. Soak Beans Overnight Shutterstock Wash the beans and then leave them to soak overnight in cold water.

2. Drain Beans & Add Fresh Water The next day, drain the beans and place them in a 2-quart saucepan. After this, add enough fresh water so that the beans are covered by an extra two inches.

3. Add Onions & Let Simmer Slice your onions and add them to the water. Then, put the saucepan on heat, cover it, and then leave it to simmer for two hours.

4. Sauté Garlic Shutterstock Take a large pan and then heat oil in it. Then, sauté garlic on the pan.

5. Cook Beef & Celery Add beef and celery to the garlic. Then, let it cook until the mixture is lightly browned.

6. Add Spices & Tomatoes Mix in the chili powder, paprika, and thyme. Then, add in chopped tomatoes and let the mixture simmer while covered for another hour.