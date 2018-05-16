It's time to put away that little black dress, because Disney is giving you a good reason to add a little more color into your life this LGBTQ Pride Month. Shop Disney's Rainbow Mickey Collection features a mix of different super colorful tops, accessories, and even a fanny pack to celebrate the queer community. Part of the proceeds from the collection go towards the GLSEN to support LGBTQ youth in America and spread some major love.

There is a whole lot of incredible Disney apparel out there, but none are quite like this. Instead of just supporting your favorite Disney characters, you can support the LGBTQ community at the same time. Each purchase from the line will donate 10 percent of proceeds to GLSEN, a leading education organization insuring safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQ schools, up to $50,000.

In honor of the LGBTQ community, the collection is all about the color. Each item is rainbow colored and some even have the word "love" written on the front with Mickey's head and ears as the "O." Because love is love and Mickey Mouse knows it.

You can shop the entire collection from May 14 to June 20 in celebration of June's LGBTQ Pride Month. After that, the collection will be gone for good. There's truly something for everyone in the small but mighty line.

There are nine different piece in total in the collection. There's two multi-colored "love" tank tops, a rainbow Mickey T-shirt, water bottle, hat, sunglasses, fanny-pack, and two different pin options. No matter what your personal style is, there is an accessory for you.

The Rainbow Mickey Collection ranges from $9.99 for a pin to $29.99 for a T-shirt. That's right around the same price, if not a little cheaper, than some other merch lines out there. Of course, this one is a whole lot more meaningful. Not to mention that with every purchase is a donation of anywhere from $1 to $9 for the organization. That's an item you can feel good about wearing.

There's also the message that it spreads as you're walking down Downtown Disney or just the street you live on. Besides the rainbow color scheme, which is in honor of the LGBTQ pride flag, the word "love" is also all over the collection. It's all about the details, my friends. In this case that means the word "love" with a Mickey logo under the brim of the hat and the inside print of fanny packs. A lot of, well, love was put into this collection.

This isn't the only way that Disney is honoring the LGBTQ community. According to the Shop Disney Instagram, you can now buy sequin-covered rainbow Minnie ears for summer 2018. The entire accessory is covered in shimmer and color like never before. They are epic to say the least.

There is one catch though. The Rainbow Sequined Minnie Ears are only available at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts, according to the Disney Style website. The ears are not a part of the Rainbow Love Collection, and it doesn't look like proceeds of the purchase will go towards GLSEN. Bustle reached out to the brand for comment.

Disney also did not announce the price of the ears just yet. But something tells me that you'll have to pay a little bit more for than than the traditional black and red ones. The brand loves to create items that you can only get at the parks, like the Millennial Pink Sequined Minnie Ears that ended up being the most popular yet. The brand ended up selling them online, because they were so in-demand.

Whether you're planning your next trip to Disney or just looking to have some fun with fashion this summer, you can't go wrong with the collection. But hurry, because it won't be around for long.