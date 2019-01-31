The Super Bowl is one of the most anticipated TV events of the year. Sure, there's a football game and a halftime show to watch, but sometimes, it's the commercials that are actually the biggest highlight of the night. Case in point, the Amazon 2019 Super Bowl commercial opened up the door for some pretty fun looking new products, but do Alexa dog collars actually exist? Could you imagine pets rocking smart dog collars? It's a good thing if you can because that's all you will be able do at this point: imagine a world with this product. Unfortunately — or fortunately, if you ask Harrison Ford — the Alexa dog collar is not an actual product.

The Alexa dog collar is just one of the many funny products featured in the commercial, which begins with an Amazon employee remarking, "We’re putting Alexa in a lot of things now. But trust me, there are a lot of fails." As we then learn, the Alexa dog collar is actually one of those "fails." In all honesty, it would get pretty out of hand if a dog's bark could actually signal an order for food, bones, or whatever else a canine may desire. Let's leave the interpretation of barks to the pet owners.

Being a dog owner is expensive enough without the dogs making purchases themselves. And in this ad, Ford looks super frustrated when his pup keeps barking and ordering food from Amazon. He's even more cranky when a delivery truck filled with dog food shows up in the commercial. Just think about how a non-celebrity with a lower budget would feel if crates of dog food showed up at the house.

amazon on YouTube

Another faux failed product from the commercial is an Alexa toothbrush, used by Forest Whitaker. In all honesty, that one seems like a more realistic possibility than the dog collar. There are probably a lot of people who want to listen to music or podcasts while brushing their teeth. Then again, they can just use the original Alexa or their phones for that.

The most outrageous hypothetical product from the ad is the Alexa hot tub. A jacuzzi that shoots water from the jets to the beat of a song is just a lot to handle. And it runs the risk of getting a little too intense for a song with a fast tempo, as we see in the commercial. Poor Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson get ejected from the hot tub thanks to some intense beats from the song they're listening to in the ad. However, there is one real Alexa product in the commercial which makes a lot of sense: the Alexa microwave. According to Amazon, People can speak directly to the microwave to cook, defrost, and reheat food.

As interesting as it would be to have an Alexa-powered dog collar, toothbrush, or hot tub, there are some obvious problems with those concepts. But, hey, the commercial is pretty great anyways, so who knows, maybe it'll inspire even bolder ideas.