Bustle

Do I Still Need To Wear Suncream In Autumn? Oct. 2019 Is Set To Be Rainy, But Your Skin Still Needs Protection

By Rebecca Fearn
Drew Schrimsher/Stocksy

Summer has sadly passed, and for many, this will be a time of mourning as the sun begins to creep back behind the clouds and a noticeable chill approaches. A lot of us may think that because the sun is no longer out every day, all day and shining bright, we no longer have to protect our skin from it using SPF. However, you may have heard this is untrue, and might be wondering, "Do I still need to wear suncream in Autumn?" While October 2019 looks set to be rainy and a bit of a wash out, the truth is your skin still needs protection.

Let's first discuss the fact that up to 80% of the sun's UV rays can pass through clouds. That means that even when the weather outside is looking incredibly dull, those damaging rays can still reach the skin, and penetrate to cause damage.

Even more alarmingly, it's quite possible that UV rays can penetrate through glass, meaning you're not safe inside or driving your car. "Glass effectively blocks UVB (the UV rays that cause sunburn), but about 75% of UVA penetrates glass," says facialist and skincare expert Lisa Franklin. "UVA rays are the UV wavelength that lead to skin damage, ageing and can eventually lead to cancer. So, while you won’t get sunburn through glass, our skin is still very susceptible to damage."

The reason we should really pay attention to this news is because the seasons do not affect the strength of UVA rays. While UVB rays weaken at certain duller, colder times of the year, UVA is just as strong in the winter as it is in the summer, so you always need to be wearing protection.

As well as the inside threat of glass penetration, blue light from our phones can also be a very real threat, and one that may require the use of SPF on our skin for protection. All of my clients are now seeing skin concerns that have arisen from too much screen time," says Lisa. "Research behind this is now becoming more available, and several studies now show that skin exposed to blue light suffers from biological alterations."

In short, it is absolutely necessary to wear SPF in the autumn and winter. In fact, Lisa believes that "if it’s light enough to see, then wear SPF!"

Although we should always be wearing SPF, it is fair to want to switch up the type of suncream you wear this time of year. While in the summer we tend to wear less makeup or go barefaced on the beach, in the colder months we are back at work, often using makeup and therefore in need of lightweight formulas that won't affect the longevity of our other products. I have selected five amazing SPFs that are great for winter wear:

Dr Sebagh Vitamin C Brightening Primer SPF15
£55
|
Net-A-Porter
Although this only offers SPF15, it is fine for super cloudy days to offer basic coverage from UV rays. It has a primer formula so is perfect for use before makeup, has added vitamin C and smells amazing.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Shaka Ultra Light Facial Sun Cream SPF50
£17.50
|
LookFantastic
If it's an ultra light formula you're after, this is the cream of the crop. It's so lightweight you'll barely feel it on your skin, and at under £20, it's a steal.
REN Clean Screen Mineral SPF30 Mattifying Broad Spectrum Face Sunscreen
£30
|
LookFantastic
Not only does this cream have a lightweight texture and smell really pleasant, it is also reef-safe thanks to its mineral nature. So when you wash your face at night, you don't have to feel guilty about this going down the plughole.
Aesop Protective Facial Lotion SPF25
£39
|
Aesop
This is great for pre-makeup wear as it has a matte finish, so won't make your face feel greasy or overly oily. It also has a lovely herbal scent thanks to the ingredients such as green tea.
Beauty Pie Ultra Light UVA/UVB SPF25
£7.52
|
Beauty Pie
This has a lovely creamy, rich texture that when rubbed into the skin, feels lightweight. It features ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, and is nourishing enough to skip your morning moisturiser.